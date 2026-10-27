As the move of the Australian GP from Phillip Island to Adelaide continues to divide the paddock and fans, Mick Doohan has firmly thrown his support behind the new venue.

The five-time world champion, who was inducted into the MotoGP Hall of Fame during the Australian weekend, sees the street circuit set to debut in 2027 as a huge opportunity for motorcycle racing. He goes even further: in his view, MotoGP will bring more life to the city than Formula 1.

A controversial decision

Phillip Island’s removal from the 2027 calendar has sparked controversy on several fronts. Purists are unhappy to see an iconic track replaced by a more lucrative street race, while some Adelaide residents are challenging the South Australian government over the construction of the circuit in the city’s parks, at the cost of 400 trees. Even a legend like Casey Stoner has expressed regret over the loss of the traditional fast circuit.

Doohan, who even has a corner named after him at Phillip Island—the fearsome Turn 1—does not have a particularly strong sporting connection to the track: he won there only once, in 1998, finished eighth in 1989 and retired in 1997. His record at Eastern Creek was better, with two wins and four podiums. In the premier class, he amassed 54 wins and five titles before an injury ended his career in 1999.

Accessibility as a winning advantage

For the Australian, convenience is the key. "Adelaide will be an extraordinary event overall," he told MotoGP.com. "Visitors will be able to fly in, go straight to their hotel and the circuit, and immerse themselves in an atmosphere where the event becomes part of the city itself." That is no small advantage: Phillip Island regularly attracts fewer than 100,000 spectators over the weekend and fewer than 50,000 on race day.

Adelaide’s reputation as a city of major events also helped convince him: he says every event he has attended there has been "spectacular". "It will be fantastic for the city. Whenever they host an event, the whole city and state get behind it to make it an incredible occasion," he added.

The comparison with Formula 1

Speaking to the media during the Phillip Island weekend, Doohan also brought four wheels into the conversation: "It will be great for the city, another major event. The only thing you can compare it with is a Formula 1 event. The difference is that we race on two wheels and bring even more life to the city. I think it will be a fantastic show".

Doohan’s comments are above all a vote of confidence in the idea of holding a MotoGP weekend right in the city centre. The sporting question remains open: only the track itself, starting in 2027, will show whether the new circuit can deliver the same on-track thrills as Phillip Island.