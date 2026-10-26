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Jorge Martin's Injury: Reactions in the Ducati Garage

MotoGP
by Luigi Ciamburro
Marc Marquez
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The cancellation of the MotoGP race in Australia cost Marc Marquez valuable points in the world championship battle. Jorge Martin's injury certainly works in the Ducati champion's favor, giving him a 10-point lead in the standings. Had the race gone ahead and the Cervera rider won, his lead would have been 35 points...

Ducati's sportsmanship

At Ducati, they don't want to talk about a missed opportunity. Both Davide Tardozzi and Gigi Dall'Igna wished their Aprilia rival, who is fighting for the world crown, a speedy recovery. The incident brings back memories of the past. In 2000, Carl Fogarty suffered a serious crash at Phillip Island that brought his career to an end. "I absolutely don't want anything like that to happen again to our riders or to any other rider", said Davide Tardozzi.
With 'Martinator' injured in the Sprint, the Noale-based team has suffered a setback that could potentially decide the MotoGP title fight. After all, Jorge wrote a memorable chapter in Borgo Panigale's history by winning the 2024 championship. "He remains in our hearts, and we think very highly of him - added Ducati team manager Tardozzi -. He's a hero, because if he really pulls off his feat next weekend, he'll be an absolute hero and will deserve all our respect".
Tardozzi and Marquez

A far-from-decided championship finale

On the dry asphalt at Phillip Island, the RS-GP seemed to have the edge over the Desmosedici. "I don't know whether Marc could have beaten him by the end of the race or not. I think it would have been a head-to-head battle right to the finish, but unfortunately he made that mistake. In the end, though, Marc managed the situation and acted intelligently".
The title fight is not over. Tardozzi dismisses any talk of an 'easy' victory, with four Grands Prix still to go. "Ten points are nothing; there are still 148 points up for grabs... Even 50 points mean nothing. If you retire or something unexpected happens, Bezzecchi is ready to step in straight away and remains a title contender". So Marquez will have to keep giving it his all. "I expect him to attack without holding back", says the experienced team manager.
Sepang and Lusail are not among the Cervera star's favorite circuits, nor is Portimao. "Of the four remaining races, three circuits are probably better suited to Aprilia, and on one we could be faster than them. But in the end, we have Marc Marquez, and that gives us a certain peace of mind", Davide Tardozzi concluded.
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