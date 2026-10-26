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Valentino Rossi or Marc Marquez? Here’s Pedro Acosta’s answer

MotoGP
by Matteo Bellan
Pedro Acosta MotoGP
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Marquez and Rossi may not like each other, but they are two undisputed MotoGP legends: the future Ducati rider has shared his thoughts on both.
Who is the greatest rider in the history of the Motorcycle World Championship? Opinions differ. Judging by the number of titles won—15—Giacomo Agostini should hold that status. But some prefer to name other riders, including Valentino Rossi and Marc Marquez, both nine-time world champions who have made their mark on MotoGP history.

Rossi and Marquez: from "friends" to foes

When the Spaniard arrived in the premier class and immediately won the world title—a feat no one else had ever achieved—he put on a show on track and even recreated two of the Doctor's iconic overtakes at Jerez and Laguna Seca. He seemed destined to become Rossi's heir, especially given the pair's initially warm relationship: they often interacted, seeming almost like teacher and student. There was mutual respect and admiration.
MotoGP riders Valentino Rossi and Marc Marquez celebrating with trophies in their hands
Valentino Rossi and Marc Marquez: from respect to hatred
Everything changed in 2015. Tensions steadily mounted, and Sepang saw the moment that definitively broke the relationship between the two: first Rossi's accusatory press conference, then the heated clash on track, Marquez's crash, and everything that followed. The events are now well known and have been widely discussed.
Valentino remains convinced that Marc cost him his chance at a tenth title, thereby helping Jorge Lorenzo, who went on to become world champion at the final race in Valencia. The current Ducati rider has denied the accusations, although in the Prime Video documentary "Marc Marquez: All In" he admitted that he did not give 100% in the final race to overtake his compatriot—something that would have handed Rossi the title.
These are the words of the star from Cervera: "Could I have gone for it at the final corner and tried to overtake Lorenzo without knowing what would happen? Yes. But would I have let someone who had done all that to me overtake me and win the title? No. I had no motivation, because what they stirred up around me and what they put me through over those two weeks is something I wouldn't wish on anyone. Least of all a 22-year-old. If someone disrespects me, I've got plenty of character—and even more guts".

Pedro Acosta's view

In an interview with AS, Pedro Acosta praised both riders, highlighting the enormous contribution they have made to MotoGP: "Marc has been the best rider in the world over the last 15 years. He's on Rossi's level. They are the two greatest in history; I put them on an equal footing. A draw? Yes. Ultimately, I think Marc has achieved a lot on track, while Valentino has done a lot in terms of media presence. Valentino was a fan favorite everywhere he went. He also raced in a very different era. Ultimately, Marc has faced the best riders in the history of the championship, except for Stoner, who never raced against him. He faced all the greats, like Pedrosa, Lorenzo and Valentino, and beat them. So he achieved a great deal on track, perhaps much more than he did away from it".
Acosta, who will be Marquez's teammate at the Ducati Lenovo MotoGP team in 2027, sees them as equals. He particularly highlights Marc's on-track achievements, while also recognizing Valentino's impact beyond racing. Everyone agrees that motorcycle racing enjoyed a surge in popularity largely thanks to him.
People can have whatever opinion they like about what happened in 2015, and they can consider one rider better than the other, but there's no denying that both are among the greatest riders in the history of the Motorcycle World Championship. Their achievements on track speak for themselves.
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