For Marc Márquez, racing at Phillip Island would have been possible. The reigning MotoGP champion, who was due to start from pole position, explained that the track conditions were “acceptable” and that the only reason everything was called off was poor visibility, which prevented the medical helicopter from taking off.

A bitter day for the Ducati rider, who saw a chance to extend his lead in the standings slip away on the very day his main rival was struggling.

The Australian Grand Prix, the last one at the oceanfront circuit, was cancelled after a long wait due to bad weather, as we reported in our article MotoGP bids farewell to Phillip Island without a race: riders parade to say goodbye to fans with a Miller show . The rain was heavy, but visibility was the real issue: with the medical helicopter unable to operate, the organisers had no alternative for safety reasons.

Márquez: “We were ready to race”

Speaking on the grid after the lap to greet the fans, Márquez first expressed his sympathy for the crowd: “Yes, of course, I feel sorry for all the Phillip Island fans, because Phillip Island didn’t deserve to have its final race cancelled. But it is what it is. The conditions were acceptable, but unfortunately the medical helicopter wasn’t able to fly. So it was for safety reasons.”

The Ducati rider added: “I’m very sorry to all of you; we riders were ready to race. But today we couldn’t. Thank you for supporting MotoGP.”

His view was close to that of Davide Tardozzi, who defended the decision to cancel the race while acknowledging that the track conditions were good: safety comes first.

A missed opportunity in the title race

The circumstances made the cancellation even more frustrating for Márquez. After winning Saturday’s Sprint, he had taken a 10-point lead in the standings, while Jorge Martin had crashed and suffered a fractured wrist. For the Aprilia rider, the cancellation of the feature race proved fortunate, although Noale CEO Massimo Rivola questioned whether it was truly a major boost to his title hopes.

Márquez nevertheless said a fond farewell to the circuit: “I have some very fond memories. Yesterday’s pole position came after a really nice lap, and then there was the 2024 win in the feature race. So yes, Phillip Island will always be one of my favourite circuits.” From next season, the Australian GP will move to Adelaide.

The title battle resumes immediately: next weekend MotoGP heads to Malaysia for the 19th round of the season, followed by the Qatar Grand Prix from November 6 to 8. At Sepang, Márquez will have his first chance to make up the points he missed out on in Australia.