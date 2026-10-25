MotoGP bids farewell to Phillip Island without racing: a parade to say goodbye to fans, with a Miller show

Australian GP cancelled, and MotoGP riders take to the track to wave goodbye to the fans, with Miller putting on a show. A sombre farewell to a historic circuit...

Jack Miller led the way, as was only right for the home rider (who will move to Superbike next year), and put on a bit of a show with several wheelies despite the track conditions. It was a farewell in his own style from the Pramac Yamaha rider, who took to the track in the special livery and suit the team had prepared for this Grand Prix Sunday—with no Grand Prix... This was the final goodbye to Phillip Island, with no races taking place, as The MotoGP riders took a lap behind the safety car to salute the die-hard fans who stayed in the stands despite the relentless bad weather.led the way, as was only right for the home rider (who will move to Superbike next year), and put on a bit of a show with several wheelies despite the track conditions. It was a farewell in his own style from the Pramac Yamaha rider, who took to the track in the special livery and suit the team had prepared for this Grand Prix Sunday—with no Grand Prix... This was the final goodbye to Phillip Island, with no races taking place, as after Moto2 and Moto3 , the premier-class race was also cancelled. A sad farewell to a historic event in the motorcycle world championship, but there is little to be done against the weather... The worst fears raised by the forecasts came true.

Everything cancelled at Phillip Island

Bad weather was certainly expected, but perhaps not so severe that it would cause problems for the medical helicopter, which is essential at a Grand Prix. In the event of a serious crash requiring a rider to be taken to hospital immediately, the situation would be critical. The hospital is more than 45 minutes from the Australian circuit, as race director Graham Webber explained during the lengthy delay. The wait began early in the morning (in Australia), as heavy rain and very poor visibility first led to the cancellation of MotoGP warm-up, then forced all the riders to wait for a long time in the hope that conditions would improve. But the weather remained unchanged: rain, strong winds and, above all, poor visibility. There was only one conclusion: the Moto3 and Moto2 races were cancelled first, while organisers kept trying to save at least the MotoGP race, before finally giving up. Sadly, it was not a farewell worthy of this legendary circuit's history.