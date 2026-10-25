MOTOGPSUPERBIKE MOTOCROSS ROAD RACINGSTORIESDREAMSPAOLO GOZZI COLUMN

Fermin Aldeguer’s 2026 nightmare: also misses the Malaysian GP

MotoGP
by Diana Tamantini
aldeguer-lecuona-motogp
Follow us on Google News
Gresini Racing will be without Fermin Aldeguer again at the next round in Sepang, with Iker Lecuona stepping in once more.
Fermin Aldeguer will not be fit for the Malaysian GP, so Iker Lecuona will race in his place again, continuing to compete after wrapping up his finest season in the World Superbike Championship. The World Championship runner-up with Aruba Ducati, with four wins to his name—including a hat-trick of victories at Cremona—and a new father to a baby girl, he is now back in his former championship, MotoGP, where he also secured a seventh-place finish as a substitute at the Hungarian round. After this Australian GP (currently running seriously behind schedule due to bad weather), Gresini Racing will once again have to rely on a substitute following yet another injury for Aldeguer, who is certainly having a 2026 to forget...
This post refers to this GP, but it applies to the next one too, as the situation is exactly the same.

Aldeguer’s injuries in 2026

The calendar year had barely begun when the Murcian, the best MotoGP rookie at the end of the previous season, suffered a nasty crash while training at the Aspar Circuit. He fractured the shaft of his left femur, underwent surgery in Barcelona, and had to miss both all the winter tests and the first GP in Thailand. He returned in Brazil, but the effects of that serious injury would linger for many months... Then, in June, came another setback: during Friday’s practice/pre-qualifying session at Assen, Aldeguer suffered a violent highside that left him with a fracture of the T7 thoracic vertebra. He missed another three GPs before returning at Aragon, but his MotoGP comeback lasted only a few rounds.
During Sunday’s race in Indonesia, he crashed—perhaps not too seriously, were it not for the fact that, in frustration, he punched the asphalt... The result was a fracture at the base of the first metacarpal in his right hand, another trip back to Barcelona for surgery, followed by rehabilitation. Gresini Racing had hoped to have him back for the Sepang round, but the Murcian is ruled out once again and will once more be replaced by Iker Lecuona. Yet another injury in a difficult season for him and others, with injuries occurring all too often.
-> Follow us on Instagram too: @Corsedimoto

Read also

No surgery, Jorge Martin to try for Sepang: what the CT scan results showNo surgery, Jorge Martin to try for Sepang: what the CT scan results show
Di Giannantonio and his duel with Moreira: “I nearly killed myself trying to signal to him”Di Giannantonio and his duel with Moreira: “I nearly killed myself trying to signal to him”
Fermin Aldeguer

byDiana Tamantini

Continue reading

loading

You might also like

miller-phillip-island-motogp
MotoGP

MotoGP bids farewell to Phillip Island without racing: a parade to say goodbye to fans, with a Miller show

Jorge Martin Aprilia MotoGP
MotoGP

No surgery, Jorge Martin to try for Sepang: what the CT scan results show

moto3-moto2-cancellate-australia
MotoGP

Australian GP: Moto3 and Moto2 races canceled—what’s happening at Phillip Island

More news

miller-phillip-island-motogp

MotoGP bids farewell to Phillip Island without racing: a parade to say goodbye to fans, with a Miller show

MotoGP
Jorge Martin Aprilia MotoGP

No surgery, Jorge Martin to try for Sepang: what the CT scan results show

MotoGP
moto3-moto2-cancellate-australia

Australian GP: Moto3 and Moto2 races canceled—what’s happening at Phillip Island

MotoGP
motogp-australia

Bad weather halts the Australian GP, but will it go ahead? The latest updates

MotoGP
ryde 1

Kyle Ryde scores a hat-trick in the 2026 British Superbike Championship: “I’m going after the records”—but now there’s a new rival

Superbike

Popular articles

sexton2

Chase Sexton and Kawasaki Officially Part Ways: Where Will He Go in 2027?

Motocross
Jorge Martin Aprilia MotoGP

Jorge Martin Seriously Injured, Australian GP Over: The Aprilia Rider’s Condition

MotoGP
rea

Honda’s New 2027 CBR1000RR-R on Track at Jerez with Rea: Will It Be Enough to Solve the World Championship Crisis?

Superbike
Bezzecchi Alex Marquez Wallaby MotoGP Australia

MotoGP Australia Practice: Two Red Flags, Then Aprilia Responds to Marquez

MotoGP
Pecco Bagnaia Ducati MotoGP

Pecco Bagnaia disappoints again: “My fault.” But he won’t give up—and even quotes Einstein

MotoGP

Loading