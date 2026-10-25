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Australian GP: Moto3 and Moto2 races canceled—what’s happening at Phillip Island

MotoGP
by Diana Tamantini
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The Moto3 and Moto2 classes will not race in the Australian GP today; attention now turns to MotoGP: the latest updates.
The first decision has been made: neither Moto3 nor Moto2 will hold their final race at Phillip Island. Indonesian rider Veda Pratama's historic pole position and Manuel Gonzalez's impressive performance will come to nothing. This is the first measure taken in Australia due to the bad weather, which has kept teams and riders from all classes of the Motorcycle World Championship grounded for hours—and, above all, the medical helicopter. As for MotoGP, the last class officials are now trying to save, there will be no further discussion before 4:00 p.m. local time, or 6:00 a.m. in Italy. And that is only if the weather allows it; there has been no improvement so far...

Moto3 and Moto2 bid a sad farewell to Phillip Island 

In the lightweight class, the title race for champion Maximo Quiles was settled at the last GP in Indonesia. The battle for the remaining spots on the world championship podium is now behind him, with more than two contenders, all of them Spanish. But as far as the track is concerned, Joel Kelso had been eager to thrill his home fans, and starting third on the grid would have given him a huge boost. In Moto2, meanwhile, the battle is much closer, with just 5.5 points separating championship leader Manuel Gonzalez from his pursuer Izan Guevara. The fact that the leader was due to start from pole today, while the Pramac Yamaha rider was eighth, would certainly have made for a very exciting race in the title fight. But it was not to be: there will be no final Moto2 race at Phillip Island, so fans cannot hope to see local favorite Senna Agius secure a strong result. In 2024, he claimed his first world championship podium wearing a helmet dedicated to one of Australia's most beloved riders, Casey Stoner. The two junior classes of the Motorcycle World Championship are left with nothing but a sad farewell to Phillip Island.
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byDiana Tamantini

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