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No surgery, Jorge Martin to try for Sepang: what the CT scan results show

MotoGP
by Matteo Bellan
Jorge Martin Aprilia MotoGP
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A partial sigh of relief over the condition of the Aprilia rider following examinations in Melbourne: there may still be some hope for the Malaysian GP.
Jorge Martin’s sprint race at Phillip Island ended badly. On lap eight, while battling Marc Marquez for the lead, he crashed at Turn 8 and was injured. After being taken to the circuit’s Medical Centre, the initial diagnosis was a fractured radius and a suspected fracture of the right ulna. Further tests were needed to get a clearer picture of the situation and determine whether surgery would be necessary.

MotoGP, Jorge Martin injured: the latest on his condition

As Aprilia officially announced, the Spanish rider underwent a CT scan (computed tomography), which confirmed only a non-displaced fracture of the distal radius. The two-time world champion will not return to Spain and will receive appropriate treatment over the next few days. The fact that there is only one fracture and that surgery will not be necessary is very positive, although it does not automatically mean Martin will be able to race in next weekend’s Malaysian Grand Prix. He will do everything necessary to try to get on his RS-GP26 at Sepang, but the progress of the injury sustained in Australia remains to be seen.
The hope is that he will be able to make it, helping to keep the 2026 MotoGP world title fight alive; otherwise, it could come to a fairly swift end in Marc Marquez’s favour. The two riders are currently separated by 10 points in the standings, and the Ducati rider could extend his lead further in the main race at Phillip Island, as his rival will be unable to line up on the grid.
Aprilia has never won a MotoGP title and is giving its all to beat Ducati, the category’s dominant force since 2022. This season has seen no shortage of mistakes and injuries that have affected both Martin’s and Bezzecchi’s campaigns. There are plenty of regrets in the Noale team’s garage over the many points lost.
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Jorge Martin

byMatteo Bellan

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