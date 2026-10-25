Honda on Its Knees After Nightmare Weekend: Is the 2027 Project Already in Trouble?

The Australian Grand Prix ended early for the Honda factory team. Luca Marini had to leave Phillip Island due to a viral infection, joining Joan Mir, who has been unavailable since the San Marino GP. All alternatives were ruled out: Nakagami was injured at Motegi, while Aleix Espargaró underwent surgery for arm compartment syndrome and is unavailable.

A virus knocks Marini out

Luca Marini arrived in Australia already in a fragile physical condition. MotoGP medical director Dr. Angel Charte explained: "Last week, Luca Marini suffered from a viral infection and a high fever for three or four days. Over the last 48–72 hours, he has experienced muscle weakness caused by the virus. The problem affects both his upper and lower body. During his latest examination, carried out on Saturday morning, his symptoms were unchanged, and he was declared unfit to ride".

Will Joan Mir return at Sepang?

Joan Mir has missed his fourth consecutive race weekend due to physical problems, but may be available again for the next GP in Malaysia. Neither of the two test riders was available, either. Takaaki Nakagami fractured his left collarbone while competing as a wildcard at Motegi in early October. Aleix Espargaró had to undergo surgery following a recent episode of "muscle tightness in his arm".

He underwent blood tests and many other examinations, which revealed some abnormalities," Alberto Puig explained. "It now seems he has been working intensively with the doctors to resolve the problem. Apparently, he has been cleared to ride at Sepang." HRC is facing a full-blown crisis in the garage, already grappling with an RC213V that is difficult to get into the leading positions. Honda is about to bring one of the worst seasons in its MotoGP history to a close. The hope is that Joan Mir can return to the saddle at Sepang. "," Alberto Puig explained. "

At Phillip Island, Honda fielded only its satellite LCR team, with riders Johann Zarco and Diogo Moreira. Meanwhile, the factory team began dismantling its garage as early as Saturday.

Plans for 2027

Behind the scenes, a crucial phase is underway in preparation for next year's MotoGP World Championship. All five manufacturers are hard at work preparing their new 850cc prototypes for the 2027 season. Nakagami, who has carried out most of the tests on the Honda RC214V, is injured. In addition, an arm muscle problem prevented Espargaró from taking part in the Indonesian race, where he replaced Mir. After Indonesia, Espargaró tested the RC214V at Sepang. He had to undergo surgery due to compartment syndrome. It is not yet known when the two test riders will be able to return to action.

These injuries could have a major impact on the 2027 development program. "It's certainly not the best time, but we have to keep moving forward. I believe the development of the bike is progressing well and is broadly on schedule," Puig added. "Of course, it's not ideal, and I don't want to pretend otherwise, but we had a good test in Austria. We gathered some very important feedback because we had three riders available. So, let's say it's not the end of the world".