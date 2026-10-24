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Relief for Honda: Joan Mir announces his return to MotoGP

MotoGP
by Diana Tamantini
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Joan Mir is preparing to return to MotoGP: the confirmation comes from the Honda rider himself via his social media profiles.
"I can't make any promises, but he should be back in Sepang". Yesterday, Alberto Puig commented on Joan Mir's situation. Today, the Honda HRC Castrol rider himself confirmed it in a social media post: a simple photo alongside a motorcycle and a very brief but clear message: "See you in Malaysia". The Golden Wing can finally bring at least one rider back to its factory team, after Luca Marini was forced to sit out due to a virus that struck him before the trip to Australia, while the test riders are also sidelined with physical ailments.

Joan Mir confirms his return

A brief but eloquent social media post that, as mentioned, comes as a great relief to Honda. At Phillip Island, the factory team is sitting out, left only to "cheer on" Johann Zarco and Diogo Moreira of satellite outfit LCR.
The health issue that has affected him since the Misano GP has not been disclosed, although worrying signs included a series of energy dips, severe fatigue and abnormal blood test results. All we know is that since then he has undergone countless tests to identify the cause of these symptoms and regain the fitness needed to compete in MotoGP. Some had speculated that he might be sidelined for the rest of the season, focusing solely on his health ahead of his new chapter with Gresini Racing and Ducati. For a long time, it seemed that the problem remained undiagnosed, but clearly something has changed: Joan Mir was photographed smiling on a motorcycle and ready to get back into action. We'll see whether the Mallorcan rider has more to say during next weekend's Malaysian GP, but for now, we can only welcome the good news. Honda is certainly even more pleased.
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Joan Mir

byDiana Tamantini

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