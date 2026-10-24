Ducati takes the same path as Aprilia: Marc Marquez gives it the OK

During the Australian MotoGP Grand Prix, Ducati made a significant step forward in aerodynamic development. Marc Marquez 's Desmosedici GP26 featured small winglets on the swingarm, inspired by the Aprilia RS-GP. Given the developments under the new regulations, the Borgo Panigale manufacturer seems to have lost some ground in this technical area. But it has not stopped studying its rivals in search of an advantage of its own.

Aprilia's aerodynamic solution

The move did not go unnoticed at Phillip Island, where the Aprilias once again showed how competitive they are. Marco Bezzecchi set the fastest time on Friday, with Raul Fernandez in second and Marquez in third. With the championship battle so closely contested, the nine-time world champion must rely on every last detail to get ahead of his rivals and defend his MotoGP title.

Ducati's main technical innovation in Australia is at the rear of the bike. Marc Marquez's GP26 features small aerodynamic appendages beside the swingarm, an area Aprilia has worked on over recent seasons to optimize the handling of its RS-GP, better manage airflow around the rear wheel, and improve stability.

Aprilia pulls ahead of Ducati in development

This is not the first time Ducati has incorporated aerodynamic elements inspired by Aprilia's work. At the Grand Prix of the Americas in Austin, the Italian manufacturer had already introduced updates to the rear of its factory bikes, including small winglets beneath the seat and behind the rider's legs, as well as changes to the rear wing. Compared with previous seasons, the Emilia-based brand no longer seems to enjoy the same technical advantage over the other manufacturers. The Desmosedici remains a competitive bike, but Aprilia has become a benchmark—even for its rivals.

Marc Marquez's comments

You can't be arrogant and use only your own ideas," the Cervera star explained. The rider believes that engineers, teams, and riders themselves must pay close attention to what their rivals are doing. In such a tightly contested competition, every detail can make a difference. But his crash and Marc Marquez stands by the technical decision, even though it was inspired by the RS-GP. "," the Cervera star explained. The rider believes that engineers, teams, and riders themselves must pay close attention to what their rivals are doing. In such a tightly contested competition, every detail can make a difference. But his crash and Jorge Martin's injury during the Phillip Island MotoGP Sprint paved the way for his tenth world title. More than any engineering solution...