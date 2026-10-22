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Luca Marini, health scare at Phillip Island: “I’ve never had anything like this in my life.”

MotoGP
by Paolo Gozzi
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Honda arrives in Australia with just one rider in its factory team, and even he is unwell. Luca Marini appeared at Phillip Island on Thursday for the usual media session looking visibly under the weather: he had a fever during the flight and is now suffering from severe muscle pain, so he went to the circuit’s medical centre to find out what’s going on.
This adds to an already critical situation for HRC. Joan Mir, sidelined by health problems, had already missed the Austrian, Japanese and Indonesian Grands Prix and will also be absent from the Australian round. Things are no better among the test riders: Aleix Espargaro is suffering from chronic compartment syndrome (arm pump) and will need surgery in Barcelona. We’ve already covered Honda’s crisis and the wave of MotoGP absences in Honda in crisis with riders missing: injury fears shake up MotoGP.

Marini: “I don’t know what’s going on”

The Tavullia rider made no secret of his concern. “I’m not well. I was already ill at home. When I flew here, I had a fever. I don’t have a fever anymore, but I do have severe muscle pain. I’ve never had anything like this in my life,” Marini said.
“I don’t know what’s going on. I’m going to the medical centre now to get checked out, because I didn’t have time in Italy—it was Sunday—and then I came straight here. Right now, I can’t assess my physical condition. It’s really strange,” the 29-year-old added. If his condition doesn’t improve quickly, his participation in the Grand Prix could be in doubt.
Luca Marini

Terrible weather and a dream trophy

Things are further complicated by the far-from-promising forecast for Saturday and Sunday. Valentino Rossi’s brother joked about it: “A typical Phillip Island weekend. The wind is crazy, it’s a bit cold, and there’s always the chance of some rain. When the sun is out and the temperatures are pleasant, it’s perhaps the most beautiful track in the world. But when the conditions aren’t like that, it’s really, really tough.”
For now, this year’s race will be the last Australian Grand Prix at Phillip Island: from 2027, the event will move to Adelaide. “I think Phillip Island has always been a fantastic race, both for the spectacle and for the fans. In some years, it’s perhaps been the best race of the year. I hope Adelaide will be even better,” Marini explained.
Then there’s the allure of the prize awarded to the top three, which the Honda rider has never won. “It’s incredible and something I always dream about, but unfortunately I’ve never made it onto the podium here. So this year, we’ll give it a go in the wet,” he smiled. “Otherwise, I hope there’ll be another fantastic trophy in Adelaide. Trophies are always important to riders—at least to me.” First, though, he’ll need the medical centre’s clearance.
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Luca Marini

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