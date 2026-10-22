Pecco Bagnaia Worried in Australia: Here’s Why Rain Is a Double Problem

Phillip Island will host the MotoGP World Championship for the last time, and the Ducati rider is saddened by the news and unsure what to expect from a Grand Prix that could prove quite challenging.

Francesco Bagnaia can't wait for the 2026 MotoGP season to be over, which is understandable. His performances and results have been worse than in 2025, a year that had already put him under considerable strain because the Desmosedici GP didn't give him enough front-end feel, preventing him from making the most of his riding style. Although Ducati made changes in an effort to help him and made progress in that area, new problems emerged and often made his situation dramatic. The lack of rear grip is his biggest headache. This weekend's race at Phillip Island is an unknown quantity.

Phillip Island and MotoGP say goodbye: Bagnaia is saddened

The Australian Grand Prix will be held at Phillip Island for the last time, with Adelaide set to replace it in 2027. Pecco is among the riders saddened by the change: "It's a real shame that this is the last race here - reports Motosan - because it's an iconic circuit, all about pure speed. There aren't many others like it. Things are heading in a different direction. We riders definitely have more fun on circuits like this, even though it's true that the weather conditions are almost never favourable here at this time of year".

Conditions are expected to be favourable on Friday, but the MotoGP riders could face wind and rain over the weekend: "Normally the weather is great until Friday," Bagnaia explains, "but then something happens every time on Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will drop from 27 degrees today to 12 on Sunday, then the wind will change completely and it will rain. It'll be a weekend when we'll have to adapt, and I just hope I can enjoy myself".

Rain is not what Ducati's number 63 rider wants to see, since it would do nothing to help him become more competitive: "This is a track where the bike has to give you a lot of confidence. You have to feel what's happening, and I hope I can. I have two problems in the wet, and the situation could get worse. So I hope it's dry. If you don't have a good feeling with the bike, if you don't have grip, things can only get worse in the wet". His hopes are understandable, although he may be disappointed, as rain looks set to affect the weekend.

Should the Qatar GP go ahead?

The Qatar Grand Prix , scheduled for the weekend of 6–8 November, has been under discussion for some time. With political and military tensions in the Middle East, some believe it would be wise to cancel the event at Lusail International Circuit. For now, the race is still confirmed, as is the F1 event.

Bagnaia was asked about the matter but did not want to commit himself too strongly, while still hoping that common sense would prevail in the decision: "I believe it's in everyone's interest for everything to take place safely, and that's Dorna's top priority. If that weren't the case, I'm sure they wouldn't want to take any risks. I'd rather not go into details".

Cancelling a Grand Prix is never easy; a lot of money—and more—is at stake. But people's safety should come first. Perhaps the teams and riders should have spoken out more: risking your life for a Grand Prix is absurd.