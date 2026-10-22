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Martinator' takes on Marquez in Australia: “A battle to the very end”

MotoGP
by Luigi Ciamburro
Jorge Martin a Bali
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Jorge Martin stayed in Indonesia after the MotoGP weekend at Mandalika. Despite suffering from a stomach virus, he arrives at Phillip Island in top form thanks to prompt medical care. He is just two points behind Marc Marquez in the standings: the battle for the world title is heating up.

Phillip Island: a crucial turning point

Both Jorge and Marc missed the 2025 Australian GP due to physical problems. In 2024, the elder of the Marquez brothers took the win, but the world championship crown went to “Martinator.” In fact, the Aprilia rider has never raced the RS-GP in Australia, which could work in his rival’s favor. "I love this place. I’ve always liked it in the past, and I’ve been very fast here. Obviously, I need to figure out how to ride the Aprilia, which is super-fast, but I’ve never tried it. That’s always a disadvantage, but I’m confident. I hope we can do a great job."
Jorge Martin

Rain threatens the weekend

The MotoGP riders are preparing for Australia’s unpredictable weather. Rain is possible, so unexpected conditions could be the order of the day. "I can’t control the weather, so whatever happens will be fine. It’ll be important to stay focused and do our best in every condition. I can’t get angry or happy just because it’s raining. It’s the same for everyone. It’s definitely riskier for everyone, but you have to stay focused and get the job done."

Pressure on the leader

It could be a good weekend for the Noale team: the Aprilias performed exceptionally well here last season. But Marc Marquez was absent... "Marco (Bezzecchi) was very fast on the Aprilia, as was Raul, and it’s one of Marc’s favorite tracks. It could be a great weekend. I’m expecting a few battles right through to the end of the race, because I’m missing a bit of... I’m missing a bit of chaos."
The main goal is to try to extend the gap to Marc without taking too many risks. "I have to try to score points, but also avoid losing them," Jorge Martin concluded. "If I can put together a great race and score points, perfect. If I need to focus on losing as few as possible, that’s fine too. That’s my approach: I can’t think that if I want to win, then I’ll win. I have to do everything right, and that will put me in a position to fight for victory."
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Jorge Martin

byLuigi Ciamburro

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