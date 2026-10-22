The final MotoGP weekend at Phillip Island is at risk of being upended by bad weather. A change to the schedule is reportedly being considered due to a sharp deterioration in the forecast, with heavy rain expected on Sunday.

The situation is reminiscent of 2023, when the Australian Grand Prix was rescheduled to avoid a storm. It adds further tension to a wide-open championship, with Jorge Martin and Marc Marquez separated by just two points.

There is also a precedent in Superbike: Race 2 of the 2001 edition was cancelled due to a torrential downpour. Several ambulances along the track were even submerged, and a state of emergency was declared in the state of Victoria, lasting two days. It was April, the end of summer in Australia, so the season was different from the current one.

Weather forecast: Sunday set to be the worst day

The Australian Bureau of Meteorology is forecasting sunshine and temperatures of up to 26°C for Friday’s practice sessions, although strong winds battered the area this Thursday. Conditions are expected to worsen on Saturday: a high of 19°C, a 95% chance of showers, and between 6 and 20 mm of rain. However, rain is considered more likely in the afternoon and evening, so the Sprint could escape the worst of it.

The most worrying outlook is for Sunday: a 100% chance of rain, with accumulations of 10 to 30 mm and a high of 18°C. Showers are expected throughout the day, threatening all three Grand Prix races.

Di Giannantonio: it has been discussed

in the best possible conditions". In other words, the schedule could be changed to avoid the worst of the storm. Fabio Di Giannantonio confirmed that the issue is under consideration. Speaking to the media on Thursday at Phillip Island, the Roman rider revealed that, in light of the forecast, discussions had taken place about racing ". In other words, the schedule could be changed to avoid the worst of the storm.

The 2023 precedent

In 2023, the MotoGP main race was brought forward to Saturday, swapping places with the Sprint after warnings of strong gusts, rain and cold weather. The storm duly arrived on Sunday: the warm-up and Moto3 race took place in the rain, while the Moto2 Grand Prix was interrupted and the MotoGP Sprint cancelled.

For now, the 2026 schedule remains unchanged, with the Sprint set for Saturday afternoon and the Grand Prix at 2 p.m. local time on Sunday. Organisers are expected to wait for the forecast to develop before deciding whether to make any changes. In any case, it will be a special weekend: this is MotoGP’s final visit to Phillip Island before the Australian Grand Prix moves to Adelaide in 2027.