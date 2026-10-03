Fabio Di Giannantonio pays tribute to Team Ikuzawa in MotoGP, fashion, and Japan

The helmet showcased by Fabio Di Giannantonio at Mobility Resort Motegi for the MotoGP Grand Prix might at first glance seem like a simple tribute to Japan, with the national flag’s colors on full display. In reality, there’s more to it: a dedication along with a partnership with Team Ikuzawa, one of the most evocative names in Japanese motorsport, now largely associated with fashion.

TETSU IKUZAWA, A PIONEER OF JAPANESE MOTORSPORT

Team Ikuzawa was founded by Tetsu Ikuzawa, truly one of the pioneers of motorsport in Japan. Born on August 21, 1942, he began as a motorcyclist: he finished 2nd in the All-Japan Motorcycle Clubman Race 50cc at the 1958 Asama Volcano Race and was among the riders who competed in the very first motorcycle race ever held at Suzuka in November 1962. He later switched to cars, racing in British F3 and finishing 4th in 1968 with Frank Williams’ team, then establishing himself as a Porsche factory driver by winning support races at the F1 Grand Prix at Fuji. He also contested three 24 Hours of Le Mans: 1973, 1980, and 1981, the latter as a Mazda works driver. After retiring, he became a successful entrepreneur and manager of several drivers, including Satoru Nakajima, continuing his motorsport journey with Team Ikuzawa.

TEAM IKUZAWA BETWEEN BIKES AND CARS

Recognizable by its white livery and a Manchurian crane with a crimson-red crown as its symbol, Team Ikuzawa began its adventure by appearing at four editions of the Suzuka 8 Hours . In 1984, it debuted the Mugen White Bull based on the Honda CBX75, while in 1989 it secured victory with Dominique Sarron and Alex Vieira riding a Honda RVF750. The Japanese outfit attempted a Formula 1 venture in 1994 with the HW001, designed by engineer Enrique Scalabroni at their Basildon base. The designated drivers were Kenny Brack and Gil de Ferran, but without the necessary budget they had to scrap the effort.

FROM MOTORSPORT TO FASHION

Team Ikuzawa has recently come back into the spotlight in another field: fashion and design. Mai, Tetsu’s daughter, has lived in London for decades, where she established herself as a designer, creating a clothing line and more using the family team’s glorious colors. Fabio Di Giannantonio was particularly taken with them, wearing them repeatedly in the paddock and, for this Motegi Grand Prix, featuring them on his helmet and gloves.

THE BIRTH OF MAI IKUZAWA

There’s also a curious story about Mai Ikuzawa herself. When she was born in Tokyo, her father Tetsu was racing at Fuji, and the announcer proclaimed her birth over the circuit loudspeakers, exclaiming: "It’s a girl!". Tetsu also went on to win that race...