Tragedy in Panama: Who Was Yamileth Abrego, the "Lady of Motocross" Who Inspired Generations

A premature end for the athlete capable of winning both on and off the track, becoming a role model for aspiring female motocross riders.

Yamileth Abrego, "the Lady of Motocross", a champion and pioneer of the A tragic end for Panama’s first great female motocross rider, at just 31 years old., a champion and pioneer of the discipline in her country, passed away during a mountain rescue training course. A major loss for the South American nation, which with her experienced a true revolution in the perception of motorsports: beyond her talent and exceptional sporting results, she became a role model and a point of reference for all young female athletes. In this lies her greatest victory.

The tragedy

As reported by laestrella.com.pa, the tragedy occurred in the province of Chiriquí, in the Macho de Monte Canyon. Abrego, along with 37 other people including students and instructors, was carrying out an exercise linked to a mountain rescue course with Sinaproc, Panama’s civil protection agency, when a sudden cloudburst hit the group. There was nothing that could be done for her; the official confirmation came on September 30 once the search was concluded, through statements from FIM Latin America and UPM, Unión Panameña Motociclismo, united in remembering an athlete "capable of inspiring a generation of girls and young women with her talent, courage, and determination".

Yamileth Abrego, motocross pioneer

Born in La Chorrera in 1995, Abrego began competing in 2009 at the age of 14: with determination, she made her way in men’s championships, since there were no women’s categories at the time. Her first national consecration came when she became her country’s first women’s motocross champion (a title she would go on to win repeatedly), but the definitive breakthrough arrived when she represented Panama in the inaugural historic edition of the Latin American Women’s Motocross Championship, securing a Top 6 finish on the continent. In Peru, with her results, she placed herself among the top 5 fastest female riders in Latin America—achievements Panama had never even remotely dreamed of before her.