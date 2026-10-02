Marc Márquez and his record-breaking comebacks: Dovizioso reveals his secret

Marc Marquez immediately took the lead on the first day of MotoGP free practice at Motegi. The reigning Ducati champion has mounted a 102-point comeback on Jorge Martin, a feat that will go down in the annals of the World Championship.

He couldn’t impose himself in Austria due to a brake issue. But now he’s ready for a new assault on the championship lead. And those who know him well, like Andrea Dovizioso, know he won’t make life easy for his rivals.

A record-breaking comeback

The Cervera phenomenon has once again etched his name into MotoGP history by delivering the greatest comeback. He racked up 102 points in just seven Grands Prix, moving to the top of the standings at the end of the San Marino GP. At the Red Bull Ring he absorbed a setback in the best possible way, minimizing mistakes and finding himself 12 points behind Jorge Martin. With the start of the Asian tour, Marc Marquez can make the difference with his adaptability, talent, and the experience of a multi-time champion, capable of handling pressure like few (if any) can.

The Ducati rider’s comeback was also made possible by the mistakes of some rivals. And those who know him well and have faced him on track recognize that these aren’t mere mistakes, but rather moves provoked by the psychological battle that Marc knows how to trigger perfectly. On the 04 Bar podcast, Andrea Dovizioso explains it well. "It’s true there have been gifts, but it’s Marc who creates them. When you have such a strong rider in front of you, your rival is forced to give 110% all the time. And when you’re constantly riding on the limit, it’s easier to make mistakes."

Andrea Dovizioso’s analysis

The former MotoGP rider experienced it firsthand in the years when he was second in the championship. Those were Marquez’s golden years, and he always denied him the pleasure of a world title. The 2026 San Marino GP is a clear example of this theory. Marco Bezzecchi crashed right at the start of the race, knowing that if he didn’t break away from the Spaniard at the first attack, he would lose everything. He resisted the braking attack into Turn 1, but then his ambition and the rush to build a gap as quickly as possible cost him any chance.

Even when he’s not the fastest on track, Marquez knows how to manage psychological strategies to perfection, both in a single race and over the course of a season. "Marc is showing he makes the difference in managing the championship compared to the other Ducati riders. Not so much in terms of pure performance," Dovizioso emphasized, "but in managing the entire championship... The bike makes a big difference, but when it comes to Marc you have to use a different approach, because he’s simply too strong."