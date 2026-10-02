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Rins and Miller, a little show and smiles for a struggling Yamaha

MotoGP
by Diana Tamantini
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The show of the day in MotoGP comes courtesy of Jack Miller and Alex Rins, a little skit at the end of the session in Motegi.
It’s not a particularly bright day for Yamaha (except for Quartararo in Q2), but the spectacle isn’t missing at the end of the most important Friday session. Several riders will leave the MotoGP grid at the end of the year, among them Alex Rins and Jack Miller, who treated us to a funny little skit right at the end of the session. Specifically, the former was stranded and, after leaving his M1 at the side of the track, asked for a lift. The Pramac rider rushed over and didn’t miss the chance both to pick up his brand-mate and to put on a bit of a show, complete with a “passenger wheelie” for Rins. The Yamaha adventure hasn’t been glorious for either of them, but at least they’re closing it out in style.
-> VIDEO Alex Rins and Jack Miller, end-of-session show

A fun spark in a dark stretch 

A little smile at the end of what already looks like another GP of suffering. For Jack Miller, 18th at the end of the session, 20th for Alex Rins. It’s no longer news to see the Japanese brands—Yamaha above all now in MotoGP—struggling at the lower end of the standings, with a few exceptions, but it certainly stings even more on home soil... Fabio Quartararo managed to grab direct Q2 with 7th place, four tenths off the top, while all the other Yamahas are toiling. One last Japanese GP in MotoGP to bring home as best they can for the two protagonists of this moment.
One is heading to Superbike next year, still with Yamaha, while the other seems out of the motorcycle world, though not out of motorsports (rumors suggest a new challenge on four wheels). However, it doesn’t seem like a definitive, clean break—at least for now, judging by the latest statements: Rins has not ruled out a return to two wheels, specifically saying he’d be willing to accept a test rider role if a MotoGP call were to come.
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Jack Miller

byDiana Tamantini

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