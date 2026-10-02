Bulega, from Despair to MotoGP: "I Didn't Want to Go Out Anymore

Nicolò Bulega has finally signed off on the redemption of his life. At 26, he clinched the Superbike world title and is gearing up for his MotoGP debut, a goal he chased for many years. Behind the world triumph with Aruba Ducati lies a story of setbacks, doubts, and comebacks that forged the rider from Emilia.

When Bulega hit rock bottom...

Among the toughest moments of his life were certainly his last two seasons in Moto2. Bulega vividly recalls those times of discouragement that pushed him to leave the Motorcycle World Championship. In 2020 he finished twentieth, in 2021 twenty-sixth. "I wasn’t having fun anymore; I even feared I’d have to pack my bags."

A complicated situation, both on track and mentally, to the point of trying to avoid trips. "I would have found any excuse not to go out. I didn’t feel motivated, I had no grit, I traveled convinced I was going to race poorly. With that mindset, you lose half a second even before the start."

Nicolò had seriously considered quitting motorcycling to do something else. "When you leave motorsport and stop winning, you have to find another job to make a living," he told Corriere della Sera. That’s when an opportunity arose that would completely change the course of his career: starting over in the Supersport World Championship with Ducati. But the idea didn’t excite him at all. "At first I didn’t want to accept; it felt like too big a step back."

From Supersport to MotoGP

His manager Alberto Martinelli urged him to press on, knowing that a title would open the door to the WorldSBK Championship. "I had hit the lowest point, and they were offering me a hand to get out of the tunnel." Bulega didn’t lose heart and won the championship, bringing out the talent that seemed buried and he could no longer express. Along the way, Camilla, his partner of nearly eight years, played a key role. "She never made me feel alone, not for a single day. She’s always been there, in the good times and the bad."

One of the most important names in Bulega’s story is, inevitably, Valentino Rossi, his idol since he was young. During his early regional and national races, Nicolò’s name reached the Doctor’s ears. He was just 12 years old... "His father called mine: “What is Nicolò doing after school today? Vale wants to meet him." The young rider was among the first to join the VR46 Academy and even trained with the MotoGP great, both in the gym and at the Ranch.

Nicolò’s big opportunity

The fear of failure is always there. But I’ve learned that what matters is going to bed at night with a clear conscience, regardless of the results." In 2016 Nicolò Bulega joined the VR46 team, but their paths soon split due to disappointing results. Now the story resumes with a new chapter. In 2027 the Superbike champion will have a major opportunity in the premier class, with the Ducati of the Tavullia squad . And he doesn’t hide a certain fear: "."