MotoGP leaves Europe with a championship still without a clear master. Jorge Martin arrives at the Japanese GP, scheduled at Motegi from October 2 to 4, as the leader with 306 points and a 12-point advantage over Marc Marquez . There are 7 Grands Prix left, 14 races, and 259 points up for grabs.

Four leaders in one season

Behind the leading duo are Marco Bezzecchi at 42 points back and Pedro Acosta at 72. Not just the top four in the standings: everyone has already led the World Championship in 2026. Acosta was on top after the opening GP in Thailand, up until Brazil. Then Bezzecchi held the lead for 8 Grands Prix, up to the Netherlands, before handing the baton to his teammate Martin. At Misano Marquez drew level on points, staying ahead thanks to more victories, until Jorge overtook him in Austria.

At the Red Bull Ring, Martin beat Marquez in both races, winning the Sprint and finishing second on Sunday. After that weekend, the Madrid-born rider decided not to undergo surgery for compartment syndrome in his arm. We had already discussed Aprilia’s ambitions in Aprilia fires up Jorge Martin: "He has two big advantages ".

"The Asian tour begins and we’re arriving in a good moment," said Martin. "We’re working very well as a team and I want to thank Aprilia for the great job they’re doing. We need to continue on this path, staying consistent and focused on our goals."

Consistency versus speed

Motegi evokes contrasting memories. A year ago, Martin clipped Bezzecchi at Turn 1 of the Sprint and fractured his collarbone, while Marquez was crowned world champion there at the end of his comeback from injuries. In 2026 Marc has collected only five Sunday podiums, but they are all victories, plus six Sprint wins.

Bezzecchi, double third in Austria, is banking on the Japanese track: "I really like the Motegi layout and last year we went quite well. Our goal is to have a good weekend and keep up the work we’re doing." Acosta arrives with five consecutive top 5s, the last three on the podium, and his first MotoGP win in Austria. The Spaniard keeps saying he has nothing to lose in the title fight.

The rain factor

The last 7 GPs will be run over 9 weeks, with five flyaways in six weekends: even a minor injury can change everything. And then there’s the weather: Japan has been under rain for weeks. Forecasts suggest an improvement between Saturday and Sunday. Motegi will also be a test for Ducati, called upon to answer the RS-GP’s competitiveness on a stop-and-go track very different from those of recent weeks.