From VR46 to Tech3: Steiner reveals why he chose Luca Marini

Gunther Steiner has chosen Luca Marini for the 2027 MotoGP season and the following one. The Tech3 CEO hired the Tavullia rider not only for his speed, but also for his experience and character. For Valentino Rossi’s brother, it will be a pivotal two-year period for his professional future.

Luca Marini at Tech3

In MotoGP’s year of revolution, Luca Marini will ride the KTM for the Tech3 satellite team alongside rookie Senna Agius. The leadership in Mattighofen expects a “stabilizing” role from the 29-year-old VR46 Academy graduate. His testing skills could prove very useful to the Austrian cause, after his experiences with Ducati and Honda. He made his MotoGP debut in 2021 and has claimed several podiums in the premier class. Only the icing on the cake is missing: a victory.

We chose him for his experience. On the other side we have Senna, who doesn’t have the same experience.” Before choosing Marini, the Tech3 CEO had the chance to get to know him personally, not just as a rider. He recounts several meetings, one of which particularly stuck with him—at Monza, during a Formula 1 Grand Prix. “We spent most of the time together. I think about 45 minutes.” Gunther Steiner had no hesitation in signing Luca Marini. “.” Before choosing Marini, the Tech3 CEO had the chance to get to know him personally, not just as a rider. He recounts several meetings, one of which particularly stuck with him—at Monza, during a Formula 1 Grand Prix. “.”

Luca Marini with the Honda RC-V

The choice of Luca Marini

The conversation gave the South Tyrolean manager an image of Luca Marini that fits the requirements of his new project. The Italian fits perfectly not only for his MotoGP experience, but also for his personality. “He is a very thoughtful person. He doesn’t get carried away by emotion. He analyzes things very thoroughly. And that’s exactly what we need here.”

Tech3 is in no rush to get results. Rather, it seeks progressive and systematic development, both in the working environment and in the bike’s evolution. “What I want to bring to Tech3 together with him is a methodical approach,” Steiner emphasized. “Make progress. Give ourselves time. Not be slow, but give ourselves the time to make the right decision... Some MotoGP riders are constantly very impatient. Sometimes you have to slow down to go faster.” And Marini is expected to help instill precisely this mindset in the team.