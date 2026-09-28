MOTOGPSUPERBIKE MOTOCROSS ROAD RACINGSTORIESDREAMSPAOLO GOZZI COLUMN

Triumph in EWC and Moto2, now the World Championship: Milan Pawelec’s stellar run

Road Racing
by Diana Tamantini
Monday, 28 September 2026 at 16:30
pawelec-moto2
Follow us on Google News
Successes and celebrations in sequence: Milan Pawelec keeps on celebrating, and now the reward is a new GP in the Moto2 World Championship.
A historic FIM EWC title, a second Moto2 title, and now a new opportunity in the World Championship. Incredible weeks for Milan Pawelec, who couldn’t be celebrating better, both for his Endurance World Championship success and for the very recent satisfaction achieved just yesterday at Aragon, when he definitively wrapped up the MotoJunior and kicked off the party. Rumor has it a contract could arrive for a full-time jump to the world stage, not yet confirmed, unlike his presence at Motegi with Red Bull KTM Ajo replacing the injured Collin Veijer, fresh from surgery and clearly forced to stop to recover. This isn’t Pawelec’s first world-level opportunity: he debuted in 2025 at Brno, and we saw him again this year for three rounds with Italjet Gresini standing in for the injured Alonso Lopez.
Victory in the 2026 FIM EWC, Superstock class, with Wójcik Racing Team
Victory in the 2026 FIM EWC, Superstock class, with Wójcik Racing Team

Milan Pawelec’s sensational 2026

An absolutely incredible period for the young Pole, who hasn’t even had time to celebrate yet but is surely living his best moment. His presence in the Superstock class of the Endurance World Championship is certainly nothing new; he has long been part of the Polish Wójcik Racing Team with excellent results, culminating in the historic milestone reached in 2026. The #77 Honda ridden by Pawelec, Mateusz Molik, Jordi Torres and Hector Garzo (and during the season also by Oscar Gutierrez and Gabriele Giannini) won the Bol d’Or, thereby securing the world title in the category as well.
In just a few days, Milan Pawelec rushed to Aragon, switching from endurance to sprint racing: the AGR Team’s KALEX was waiting for him for the penultimate round of the 2026 MotoJunior at Aragon, his first potential match point for a second European Moto2 title after last year’s in his class debut. After the disappointment in Race 1, with a clear plume of white smoke from the bike ending his race, he delivered a decisive comeback in Race 2, with a triumph that clinched the championship. Again, there’s not much time to celebrate—his reward is a World Championship GP at Motegi that’s already waiting for him!
-> Follow us on Instagram: @Corsedimoto

Read also

Tony Arbolino’s new revolution: is the Forward challenge his last resort in Moto2?Tony Arbolino’s new revolution: is the Forward challenge his last resort in Moto2?
All under the knife: how the Moto2 riders injured in Austria are doingAll under the knife: how the Moto2 riders injured in Austria are doing
Moto2

byDiana Tamantini

Continue reading

loading

You might also like

motojunior-aragon
Road Racing

Aragon "on fire": Italian triumphs, dramatic twists, and a MotoJunior champion

28 September 2026
56332_JDR_R10_2026_Action_result
Road Racing

Sportbike Cremona: Yamaha’s first victory with Carter Thompson

28 September 2026
alcoba
Road Racing

Supersport Cremona: Alcoba scores a Kawasaki double, Arenas closes in on the World Championship

27 September 2026

More news

Jake Dixon

Superbike, Honda bounces back with Jake Dixon: Estoril and Jerez are the real tests

Superbike
Biaggi

From Biaggi to Bulega, how much Superbike has changed: "In MotoGP, don't expect him to win right away

Paolo Gozzi Column
Superbike: Luigi Dall'Igna, General Manager of Ducati Corse

Dall’Igna hails Bulega and slams the crackdown on Ducati: “Limiting the winning bike is not the solution.”

Superbike
Marc Marquez

Marquez "an actor," Toprak flunked: Chicho Lorenzo's barbs

MotoGP
motogp-giappone-orari-2026

Japanese GP, early wake-up guaranteed: complete guide to TV and streaming schedules

MotoGP

Popular articles

Pedro Acosta

Pedro Acosta bids farewell to KTM: "Money? No, I want to beat Marquez"

MotoGP
alcoba

Supersport Cremona: Alcoba scores a Kawasaki double, Arenas closes in on the World Championship

Road Racing
Marc Marquez

Marquez "an actor," Toprak flunked: Chicho Lorenzo's barbs

MotoGP
Gardner

SBK, what a story: Remy Gardner finishes Race 1 in the points with a broken hand!

Superbike
bulega (1)

SBK Cremona: Now enjoy it, Nicolò Bulega - the World Championship finale is an apotheosis

Superbike

Loading