Triumph in EWC and Moto2, now the World Championship: Milan Pawelec’s stellar run

Successes and celebrations in sequence: Milan Pawelec keeps on celebrating, and now the reward is a new GP in the Moto2 World Championship.

Milan Pawelec, who couldn’t be celebrating better, both for his Endurance World Championship success and for the very recent satisfaction achieved A historic FIM EWC title, a second Moto2 title, and now a new opportunity in the World Championship. Incredible weeks for, who couldn’t be celebrating better, both for his Endurance World Championship success and for the very recent satisfaction achieved just yesterday at Aragon, when he definitively wrapped up the MotoJunior and kicked off the party. Rumor has it a contract could arrive for a full-time jump to the world stage, not yet confirmed, unlike his presence at Motegi with Red Bull KTM Ajo replacing the injured Collin Veijer, fresh from surgery and clearly forced to stop to recover. This isn’t Pawelec’s first world-level opportunity: he debuted in 2025 at Brno, and we saw him again this year for three rounds with Italjet Gresini standing in for the injured Alonso Lopez.

Victory in the 2026 FIM EWC, Superstock class, with Wójcik Racing Team

Milan Pawelec’s sensational 2026

An absolutely incredible period for the young Pole, who hasn’t even had time to celebrate yet but is surely living his best moment. His presence in the Superstock class of the Endurance World Championship is certainly nothing new; he has long been part of the Polish Wójcik Racing Team with excellent results, culminating in the historic milestone reached in 2026. The #77 Honda ridden by Pawelec, Mateusz Molik, Jordi Torres and Hector Garzo (and during the season also by Oscar Gutierrez and Gabriele Giannini) won the Bol d’Or, thereby securing the world title in the category as well.

In just a few days, Milan Pawelec rushed to Aragon, switching from endurance to sprint racing: the AGR Team’s KALEX was waiting for him for the penultimate round of the 2026 MotoJunior at Aragon, his first potential match point for a second European Moto2 title after last year’s in his class debut. After the disappointment in Race 1, with a clear plume of white smoke from the bike ending his race, he delivered a decisive comeback in Race 2, with a triumph that clinched the championship. Again, there’s not much time to celebrate—his reward is a World Championship GP at Motegi that’s already waiting for him!