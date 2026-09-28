Aragon "on fire": Italian triumphs, dramatic twists, and a MotoJunior champion

Our standard-bearers make a splash with wins and podiums, a champion is crowned, and problems aren’t lacking. Here’s how the MotoJunior round at Aragon went.

Italian victories, plot twists, smoke and flames (literally!) at Aragon, one MotoJunior title awarded and three others postponed to the final round at Misano. Alessandro Morosi (Moto2) and Lorenzo Pritelli (Moto4) are the tricolor heroes in triumph, with podiums also for Giulio Pugliese (Moto3), Edoardo Savino (Moto4) and Jacopo Cretaro (Stock). The only confirmed title is Milan Pawelec’s, who after a DNF in Race 1 due to a technical issue, triumphs in Race 2 and seals the deal: European Moto2 champion, back-to-back after 2025. There’s no shortage of issues, twists, bikes on fire, crashes... Here’s how it went.

Moto2 European Championship

Race 1 is full of twists and delivers a first for one of our riders. In order: Eric Fernandez has problems on the grid, starts from pit lane, up to the explosion of the engine on his Boscoscuro. But he won’t be the only one: bad luck also strikes Milan Pawelec, fighting at the front and forced out by a thick white smoke plume from his KALEX! The battle ultimately turns into a heated head-to-head between Alessandro Morosi and Harrison Voight, ending with the Italian’s winning dash that unleashes celebrations for him and the Eagle-1 team for their first big win in the championship. But Milan Pawelec comes back even more fired up, wanting to close it out: he muscles past his closest rival Unai Orradre in the final duel. It’s apotheosis: the Pole is the only champion crowned this round and secures a second class title in two years.

Moto4 EC

Alvaro Lucas doesn’t wrap it up at Aragon; everything is postponed to the grand finale at Misano. Today’s single race is, as always, an all-out battle among the fierce category protagonists, including our own Lorenzo Pritelli, who took pole yesterday, and Edoardo Savino. In the end, the poleman himself prevails with authority, and with Alvaro Lucas finishing 5th the championship is still alive, at least until Misano: the only two contenders left are separated by 22 points, with one race to go. The podium is completed by Mateo Marulanda and Edoardo Savino, with rookie Leonardo Casadei and Cristian Borrelli also in the top 10. Subsequently, two warnings are handed out for incorrect starting grid procedure, one to Edoardo Bertola and the other to Frenchman Enzo Bellon.

Moto3 Jr

Not over here either. Carlos Cano started from pole and did his job, especially in the first race. Early laps recorded a nasty crash for provisional leader Fernando Bujosa (unhurt), narrowly avoided by those behind, and unfortunately Leonardo Zanni would also go down. We then had Cano himself triumph at the end of a fiercely fought group battle, with the combative Indonesian Kiandra Ramadhipa 2nd and Giulio Pugliese completing the podium. Race 2 is a bitter disappointment for Singhapong, just announced in the Snipers Team in the Moto3 World Championship through the end of 2026 to replace Carraro: the Thai rider led early and was setting up a clear breakaway, but then came the slide... In the end Fernando Bujosa wins ahead of Giulio Pugliese and Yaroslav Karpushin, while Carlos Cano in 5th pushes the celebrations to Misano: +43 over Pugliese and +44 over Karpushin, but two races still to run. The math keeps everything open.

Stock European Championship

A single race with plenty of drama: crashes, technical issues, a trip back to the box for a dangling fairing piece, and even a bike literally on fire. Suddenly, poleman Yeray Ruiz, Lorenzo Fellon’s main rival for the title, grinds to a halt... Only to get going again, but from 13th. It looked like a false neutral, a brief hiccup that proves very costly in terms of points! It’s a tight fight, the podium order is only known at the flag—actually no, uncertainty lingers for a while after too. David Jimenez takes his first win ahead of Jacobo Hinojosa and Jacopo Cretaro, but suddenly the second-placed rider drops to P6 due to a penalty, the Italian is 2nd and points leader Lorenzo Fellon is promoted to P3. Not enough for the title: he leads by 15 points with one race remaining, so it all goes to Misano.