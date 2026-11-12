Electric Motocross, Between Curiosity and Skepticism: Why MXGP Can Wait

Electric MX bikes: young riders are championing them, while traditional riders remain unconvinced. But the World Championship can wait.

At the Motocross of Nations, we saw the electric MX bikes make their first appearance. It was just a series of demonstration laps by two models from Yamaha and Honda, but it marked their debut on the international stage. Is motocross also slowly turning toward electric power? Almost every manufacturer is rolling out zero-emission models, and the recent EICMA show was an important showcase for them. Don’t worry: this is certainly not the time to think about a complete switch. Instead, it looks more like a kind of “parallel experiment” alongside the internal-combustion engine, also intended to gauge public interest. They may even be taking notes from the inglorious end of MotoE, MotoGP’s electric offshoot. Clearly, some are quick to dismiss the idea outright, while others are watching developments with curiosity.

Can electric power and motocross go hand in hand?

As mentioned, almost all manufacturers are investing in the development of electric prototypes, and the big names in particular don’t want to be caught unprepared. We’ve mentioned Honda and Yamaha, but the first striking example remains the Stark VARG. It wasn’t the first motocross bike ever, but it was the first to spark a “revolution” with its high power and low weight. What caused the biggest stir, however, was its race-ready character, which allowed it to keep pace with conventional 450cc combustion-powered motocross bikes. BMW Motorrad has also recently begun a technical partnership to develop—and eventually produce—new battery-powered motocross bikes.

The World Championship will have to wait

Research, development and progress never stop, but it will be a long time before electric bikes are ready for the international stage... Competitive racing at world championship level has hit the brakes for a simple reason: manufacturers have realized that electric technology is still in its infancy and therefore not yet capable of competing at the highest level against established petrol-powered bikes. In 2024, the launch of an MXEP championship was announced—an electric offshoot of MXGP —planned for the 2026 season, meaning this year. But in September 2025, the project was put on hold—or, more accurately, cancelled—due to a sharp decline in interest and manufacturers’ withdrawal for the reasons already mentioned.

But younger riders and amateurs love them!

Professionals and “traditional” amateur riders are highly skeptical, while interest is growing rapidly among young newcomers and beginners, who appreciate, for example, how easy the bikes are to ride. Those who try them are almost always impressed by the instant torque and the ability to tailor the power delivery to their liking, while the absence of a clutch and gearbox lets them focus entirely on their lines, body position and jumps. The lack of noise is also welcome, especially for riders using private tracks near residential areas, since it can greatly reduce the complaints about noise—which are becoming increasingly common. There’s also a financial benefit thanks to reduced mechanical maintenance: not having to change the oil and air filters or rebuild pistons and valves over time is a major advantage.

Some remain unconvinced

As with anything, there are downsides, and in this case some simply want nothing to do with the new technology. While some appreciate the lack of noise, others can’t imagine riding without it. They see exhaust noise, vibrations and the hands-on management of the clutch and gears as essential parts of the fun and of feeling speed. A more technical drawback is the battery’s limited runtime during intense training, as it drains very quickly. Having to stop to recharge—or bring a petrol generator in the van—is seen by many as a contradiction compared with the “classic” petrol fill-up.