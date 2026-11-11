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Lorenzo rules out Valentino Rossi: “He doesn’t sit at the same table as Márquez.”

MotoGP
by Luigi Ciamburro
Jorge Lorenzo
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Marc Marquez is on the verge of claiming the MotoGP title. An important milestone for many reasons, but above all one that would see him surpass Valentino Rossi’s nine world championships. Not just another trophy, but a ticket into the all-time pantheon of motorcycling. Here is the perspective of Jorge Lorenzo, Marc and Valentino’s former teammate and rival.

Agostini, Marquez and Rossi...

His tenth world title, and eighth in MotoGP, would allow the phenomenon from Cervera to overtake Valentino Rossi in the history books. Just days ago, the former rider from Tavullia used the promotion of his autobiography, "Valentino Rossi: My Story", to take another swipe at his Spanish rival and admit that the wound from 2015 is still raw. It is a debate that flares up periodically, but this time it also coincides with the possibility that, in less than two weeks, Marc Marquez could become world champion again and reach the 10-title mark.
One of the first to give his opinion was Jorge Lorenzo, who found himself caught in the middle of the battle between the two. The Mallorcan tips the scales in favor of his compatriot... "I think a real debate will begin over whether Marquez or Agostini is the greatest of all time. For me, if he wins this tenth world title, he will unquestionably be the greatest of the modern era," he told TNT Sport 2.
Marc Marquez

Valentino Rossi left out

The five-time world champion mentions just two names: Marquez, with his ten world titles, and Agostini, with fifteen world championships. A record that will be difficult to match, considering Marc is already 33. But the most surprising part of Jorge Lorenzo’s comments is that he leaves his former Yamaha teammate out of the discussion. "Valentino Rossi doesn’t get a seat at that table," the Spaniard admits, without adding anything else about the Italian.
He spoke about Marquez, acknowledging his immense achievement in continuing to win world titles despite the injuries and surgeries he has endured over the past six years. His latest operation was last May, when doctors once again operated on his right arm to remove a bent screw. "For me, in terms of technique and riding, he is the greatest in history," Lorenzo concludes.
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