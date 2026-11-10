Successful surgery for Pecco Bagnaia: Ducati waits to bring their story together to a close

Pecco Bagnaia undergoes surgery on his right foot after the injury he sustained last Saturday in Lusail, Ducati's official statement.

Will we see him back in Portimão? It's still too early to say. In the meantime, Pecco Bagnaia has gone under the knife to repair the injury he suffered last weekend during the opening laps of the MotoGP Sprint in Qatar. Ducati Corse has now issued an official update on the condition of its rider.

"This morning, Francesco Bagnaia successfully underwent surgery to fix fractures to the fourth and fifth metatarsals in his right foot, sustained in the highside Pecco suffered during the opening stages of last Saturday's Qatar GP Sprint. The medical team, led by Dr Luigi Milano at the Humanitas Cellini Clinic in Turin, inserted a plate in the fourth metatarsal of his right foot. The Ducati Lenovo Team rider will begin rehabilitation as soon as possible. His progress will determine when he can return to racing".

Ducati hopes to finish their story together

Last weekend, the bosses at the Italian marque had already made their position clear: the hope is to bring this chapter to a close on track, with Pecco Bagnaia in action. For now, there is no definite timeline for his return to MotoGP. We will only know more in the coming days, but naturally everyone hopes to see the Piedmontese rider back in both Portimão and Valencia, provided his foot allows it.

He will also be keen to build on the feeling he had in Lusail, where Bagnaia was enjoying his best Grand Prix in a long time—perhaps even his best of the entire season. It was a much-needed boost in confidence, but it came to an abrupt end after contact caused by Fermin Aldeguer sent him flying. The heavy impact on the asphalt resulted in the right-foot injury we now know about, forcing him to record a double DNF at the Qatar GP and undergo surgery. We now await further updates from Ducati.