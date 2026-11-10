Registration is open for the #23 Riders Academy: discover the tracks, courses, and everything you need to know for 2027

Start racing with #23 Riders Academy: registrations for 2027 are open. Circuits, packages, courses, and all the details.

23 Riders Academy, a , a motorcycling school for boys and girls aged 7 to 17, has officially opened registrations for the 2027 season. The motorcycle academy affiliated with the FMI is confirming its structured seasonal program, with multiple levels, training areas and formats, coordinated by federation-certified instructors and offered on an ALL-INCLUSIVE basis.

The turnkey format, three training areas, Ohvale motorcycle fleet, affiliation with and insurance coverage from the Italian Motorcycle Federation, and range of registration packages are all confirmed. The packages suit both newcomers to the world of two wheels and those looking to refine their riding style and performance. Here are all the details.

2027 Training Areas: Pomposa, Varano, Cervesina and Lombardore

Next season, 23 Riders Academy activities will take place across three main areas, selected to provide the widest possible regional coverage and make the circuits more accessible to young riders from across northern Italy. They will be able to choose training layouts designed for skill development, with safety as the top priority.

-Pomposa Circuit (FE)

-Varano de’ Melegari Circuit (PR)

-Cervesina Circuit (PV) / Lombardore Circuit (TO)

Each area offers a shared program, alternating between training in the paddock and track sessions, tailored to participants’ experience levels and the goals of each exercise.

Ohvale Motorcycles for Everyone

Young riders at 23 Riders Academy 2027 will be divided into three levels based on age and skill, and will ride Ohvale motorcycles, a leading brand in sports training:

-Ohvale GP0 110 and Ohvale GP2 160 for riders aged 7 to 12

-Aprilia 250 for riders aged 13 to 17

Starter Pack and ALL SEASON Programs: Courses to Suit Everyone

The three registration options for the coming season are confirmed: the three-lesson “Starter Pack” packages, called “First Ride” and “First Track Experience,” and the 4-MONTH / 8-LESSON and ALL SEASON packages, designed for those who want to follow a continuous program at the academy.

STARTER PACK – First Ride and First Track Experience

A flexible option for those who want to take their first steps on two wheels or experience circuit riding for the first time. This introductory three-lesson program offers an opportunity to discover motorcycling with the support of qualified instructors.

4-MONTH PACKAGE – Start Building Your Skills

A continuous training program for both beginners and young riders with previous experience who want to develop their abilities without committing to the entire season.

ALL SEASON PACKAGE – A Full Season on Track

The most comprehensive 23 Riders Academy program, designed to guide young riders through progressive training, assessments and technical development. The aim is to build a solid foundation in competitive motorcycling and, for those who wish, prepare for a future in racing.

Beginner, Budding Racer and Competitive Courses: Three Paths to Help Young Riders Grow

One of the main new features at 23 Riders Academy is its three-part training program, designed to guide every boy and girl along the path that best suits their needs. All programs run seasonally from March to October, with an average of two training sessions per month.

-Beginner Course: designed for those new to the world of two wheels or with limited experience.

-Budding Racer Course: designed for riders who already know how to ride and want to prepare for their first race.

-Competitive Course: for riders who already race on track and want to refine their riding style and improve their performance.

All courses follow a proven teaching method, combining paddock exercises, track sessions and personalized feedback from our federation-certified instructors.

All-Inclusive Package: Motorcycles, Gear, Track and Instructors

The All-Inclusive format is confirmed for every course option, making logistics easier for families and allowing young riders to focus solely on their sporting development. All packages include:

-Use of Ohvale motorcycles

-Full technical riding gear (one-piece suit, full-face helmet, gloves, boots, etc.)

-Track access on the dates scheduled in the program

-Qualified federation-certified instructors

-A program tailored to age and experience level

23 Riders Academy 2027 Registrations: Special Offer Available Until the End of January

Registrations for the 2027 season are officially open, with special rates available to those who sign up by January 31, 2027. It’s a chance to plan ahead for the next motorcycle season and choose the program best suited to your child’s age, experience and goals.

Information and Registrations

Phone and WhatsApp: 030 5032626