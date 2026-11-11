Álvaro Bautista has not yet decided what he will do in 2027, but he has made one thing clear: he does not feel he is on equal terms with his rivals in the Superbike World Championship. So he could move to alternative championships.

Speaking to WorldSBK from the EICMA 2026 stage, the Spanish rider revisited the weight rule in no uncertain terms, openly describing it as discrimination based on his physical characteristics. The situation is well known: since 2024, the Spaniard has been forced to race with 5–6 kilos of ballast because of the minimum combined weight rule of 80 kilos for the rider, including racing gear. The rule was introduced after two seasons of complete dominance with the factory Ducati team, and it affects Bautista alone.

The number 19 rider from Talavera de la Reina said he wants to keep racing because he is in good shape both physically and mentally, and still has the speed. But not at any cost: he wants a championship he enjoys and where he feels he is on the same footing as everyone else. We will have to wait a few months for his final decision.

The weight rule sticking point

Since the combined minimum weight regulation for rider and bike was introduced, Bautista has had to contend with clear difficulties. This is precisely the point he has emphasized most. In the Spaniard's view, in recent years he has not been on equal terms with his rivals, and three seasons of trying have done nothing to change the substance of the matter.

"In Superbike, I don't think I've been in the same situation as the other riders in recent years because of the weight rule. I feel a little discriminated against because of my physical characteristics". He then added, explaining how he feels: "I want to enjoy riding the bike—that's what I've done all my life. I want to give it my all, and I want to be on the same terms as the other riders. That's all".

A tough season that ended on a high

2026 was a challenging year overall. Bautista changed bikes and teams, and also suffered an injury midway through the season. But things changed in the closing stages: at the final round in Jerez, he finished fourth in both feature races. "It's always better to finish the season on a positive note. Maybe it came too late", he admitted, saying he was proud that he never lost heart, even during the toughest moments.

That strong finish is also tinged with a little disappointment: he would have liked to build on that momentum and improve race after race, but the championship ended just as things were getting exciting.

A decision in the coming months

"I have a few ideas now. Nothing is decided yet, but fortunately I have some options", he said. His message about Superbike, however, remains ambiguous: "In WorldSBK I'm not in that situation, but nothing is ruled out. So I'll make my decision soon. I think I'll be able to say something in the coming months". The ball is now in winter's court: that is when we'll find out whether the two-time Superbike world champion can find a championship where he truly feels on equal terms. After the final race, Bautista took a few days to rest and reflect., he said. His message about Superbike, however, remains ambiguous:. The ball is now in winter's court: that is when we'll find out whether the two-time Superbike world champion can find a championship where he truly feels on equal terms.