After a season to forget for all of Yamaha, Andrea Locatelli sees his new teammate as a valuable asset. Speaking at EICMA, the Bergamo-born rider said he expects a lot from Jack Miller, who is joining the factory team from MotoGP. The main reason is the Australian’s knowledge of Michelin tyres, which will become the sole tyre supplier to the World Superbike Championship in 2027.

Miller, the “easiest” newcomer

Next season’s production-based championship looks set for a major shake-up. Michelin will replace Pirelli as the sole tyre supplier, while an engine-speed limit will be added to the balancing system already in place. BMW and Honda will bring new bikes, and the grid will welcome some fresh faces: Supersport World Champion Albert Arenas, aboard the GoEleven Ducati, as well as Brad Binder on a BMW and Miller on a Yamaha—both still competing in MotoGP.

Of the newcomers, the Australian appears to face the smoothest transition. He is staying within the Yamaha family, and the R1 is already the bike he uses for training. He will also find a familiar face in the garage: he and Locatelli have contested two editions of the Suzuka 8 Hours together. The technical setup is a little different in Endurance racing, but it is still an R1.

"We’ll be back on track for testing soon, and I can’t wait," Locatelli said in Milan. "Jack brings a lot of experience, especially with Michelin tyres. He has a wealth of knowledge that will help us with the adjustments we need to make to the bike during the season. We shared a bike at the Suzuka 8 Hours: he’s a fantastic guy, and we had a lot of fun. I think we can do a good job together."

Yamaha’s decline and the unanswered questions

The starting point is far from ideal. In 2026, Locatelli was the top Yamaha rider, but that was only enough for 12th in the overall standings—a reflection of a season in which all the R1s slipped down the order. The 30-year-old makes no secret of the uncertainty: "We’ll have to keep our fingers crossed a little, because there are a few question marks for 2027. I’m looking forward to the new season with optimism, and I’ll give it my all on track again. But it’s too early to say how things will turn out."

The Italian admits that the potential at their disposal has been limited in recent months, making it difficult to deliver strong results. The new rules, however, could reshuffle the order: "Overall, I expect a different kind of season, and one we can enjoy more. Several manufacturers will probably have the potential to win races. Over the winter, all we can do is work hard to be in the mix."

The first tests with Michelin will provide the answer, revealing whether Miller’s experience can really shorten Yamaha’s learning curve and help Locatelli return to the positions that matter.