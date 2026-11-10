Baggers Beyond Harley-Davidson: SWM’s Surprise and Indian’s New Models Unveiled at EICMA 2026

Indian is back with the Chieftain and Challenger, while SWM turns heads with the Stormbreaker Speciale: models, engines and expected prices.

Indian Motorcycle, H-D’s historic American rival, and Italy’s SWM Motorcycle both brought their own Bagger models to the Milan show. They’re certainly not the only manufacturers to have built these bikes: we’ve told you about the Harley-Davidson is clearly in the spotlight in the Bagger segment, thanks to its dedicated world championship, but it wasn’t the only brand represented at EICMA 2026., H-D’s historic American rival, and Italy’sboth brought their own Bagger models to the Milan show. They’re certainly not the only manufacturers to have built these bikes: we’ve told you about the updated Moto Morini Bagger , and we could also mention Moto Guzzi and BMW Motorrad. At this recently concluded event, however, all the other manufacturers focused on different models, leaving this category to the two brands mentioned above.

Indian Motorcycle’s new Baggers

High performance, modern technology and a move away from the “retro” approach of older touring bikes, in favour of a sportier philosophy focused on maximum road performance, inspired by the success of the King of the Baggers championship. At EICMA 2026, Indian Motorcycle unveiled some exciting new additions built around the state-of-the-art PowerPlus engine: a massive, fully liquid-cooled 1,834 cc (112 cu in) V-twin capable of producing 122 hp and a monstrous 181 Nm of torque, delivering strong acceleration at any engine speed. There’s also a special limited-edition model. Let’s take a look.

- Indian Chieftain PowerPlus: the key new addition to the Bagger range. It features a redesigned look, a new aerodynamic fairing mounted directly on the fork, and a more compact, lighter and more agile profile. Notable updates include new technology and safety features: the electronic rider-assistance package includes blind-spot warning, rear collision warning lights, Bike Hold control for hill starts, and electronically linked brakes with cornering ABS. The Limited version starts at €32,990, while the Dark Horse starts at €33,990.

- Indian Challenger: the model made famous by the American King of the Baggers competition. Its defining feature is the fixed fairing, whose shape resembles a shark’s nose. Mounted directly to the frame, it does not turn with the handlebars. The chassis features an inverted front fork, a hydraulically adjustable Fox rear shock and high-performance Brembo brakes with radial-mount calipers. The Limited version starts at €32,990, while the Dark Horse starts at €33,990.

- Chief Vintage 125th Anniversary Edition: not a modern Bagger as such, but a return to the style of the 1940s and ’50s, complete with leather saddlebags and a quick-release windscreen. Unveiled at the show, it will be available in a limited run of just 125 units. Unlike the two new models, it is powered by an air-cooled 1,890 cc Thunderstroke 116 engine, delivering 156 Nm of peak torque at very low revs. It also features full-coverage fenders and a classic cream-and-burgundy two-tone paint scheme. Prices start at €24,990.

SWM unveils the Stormbreaker Speciale

The Biandronno-based (Varese) brand has introduced a new Bagger at this year’s EICMA. The Stormbreaker Bagger (V1200 Speciale) is a faired touring version of the V1200 custom, distinguished by its all-black livery with gold flames, hard side cases and a low 720 mm seat. Its main technical update is a 1,200 cc, four-stroke, 45-degree V-twin—an updated design derived from the Harley-Davidson Sportster—with liquid cooling, the biggest change compared with the standard cruiser. It produces 61.2 hp (45 kW) at 5,500 rpm and 90 Nm of peak torque at 4,000 rpm. It features electronic fuel injection, a five-speed manual gearbox and a top speed of around 165 km/h. Kerb weight is 271 kg, seat height is 720 mm and fuel tank capacity is 14 litres.

Chassis and braking equipment includes:

Front suspension: Conventional hydraulic telescopic fork.

Rear suspension: Dual shock absorbers with adjustable preload

Front brake: Dual discs with hydraulic calipers

Rear brake: Single disc

Safety systems: Dual-channel ABS

Front tyre: 130/90 on a 16-inch alloy wheel

Rear tyre: 150/80 on a 16-inch alloy wheel

Standard equipment includes a large protective front fairing with a round Full LED headlight, the aforementioned all-black livery with gold flames, and a pair of matching integrated hard side cases. The price was not announced during EICMA, but industry insiders estimate it will be around €10,000—slightly more than the standard cruiser version of the Stormbreaker V1200, which has a list price of €9,990.

More details are available on the official Indian Motorcycle and SWM Motorcycles websites