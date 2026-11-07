Moto Morini X-Cape 1200 Anniversary: EICMA preview of the special 90th-anniversary model

Moto Morini has unveiled a special anniversary model in a preview celebrating the brand’s 90th anniversary (1937–2027).

What better way for a brand to celebrate a major anniversary? Simple: with special models and liveries created for the occasion. Moto Morini will turn 90 next year, and it couldn’t let the occasion pass without something to mark the milestone. The lineup is expanding with the X-Cape 1200 Anniversary, a special edition celebrating the history of the Bolognese company (1937–2027) with a dedicated graphic design. The model was previewed at EICMA 2026 and will go on sale next year. For now, however, there is no exact launch date, nor has the official price been announced, although it will certainly be higher than the standard version’s list price of €13,000.

X-Cape 1200 Anniversary

Designed to pay tribute to the brand’s roots while combining its Italian heritage with the contemporary spirit of its flagship adventure bike, the X-Cape 1200 Anniversary features an exclusive two-tone livery, distinctive gold wheels and a full-optional equipment package that underlines its long-distance touring character. It shares essentially all of the standard version’s mechanical and electronic components, differing in its special color scheme and the complete touring package included as standard (three-piece luggage set, taller windscreen, engine guards and aluminum skid plate). At its heart is the Euro 5+-compliant 1,187 cc Corsa Corta EVO V-twin.

Engine and Transmission

Type: 87° V-twin, 4-stroke, liquid-cooled (Corsa Corta EVO)

Displacement: 1,187 cc (bore x stroke: 106 x 66 mm)

Maximum power: 129 hp (95 kW) at 8,750 rpm

Maximum torque: 106 Nm at 7,000 rpm

Gearbox and clutch: 6-speed with bidirectional quickshifter and slipper clutch

Top speed: 220 km/h

Chassis and Brakes

Frame: Steel and aluminum construction with aluminum swingarm

Suspension: Fully adjustable 48 mm Kayaba inverted fork and adjustable Kayaba shock with remote preload adjustment (180 mm travel)

Front brakes: Dual 320 mm discs with Brembo M4.32 radial monobloc calipers

Rear brake: Single 280 mm disc with Brembo caliper

Wheels and tires: Tubeless tangential-spoke wheels (gold on the Anniversary version) with Pirelli Scorpion Trail 3 tires (120/70-R19 front and 170/60-R17 rear)

Dimensions and Weight

Length / Width / Height: 2,250 mm / 950 mm / 1,530 mm

Wheelbase: 1,550 mm

Seat height: 840 mm

Fuel tank capacity: 24.5 liters

Dry weight: 259 kg

Electronics and Anniversary-Specific Equipment