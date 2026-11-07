Skip to content
MOTOGPSUPERBIKE MOTOCROSS ROAD RACINGSTORIESDREAMSPAOLO GOZZI COLUMN

Moto Morini X-Cape 1200 Anniversary: EICMA preview of the special 90th-anniversary model

Dreams
by Diana Tamantini
Moto-Morini-X-Cape-1200-anniversary
Follow us on Google News
Moto Morini has unveiled a special anniversary model in a preview celebrating the brand’s 90th anniversary (1937–2027).
What better way for a brand to celebrate a major anniversary? Simple: with special models and liveries created for the occasion. Moto Morini will turn 90 next year, and it couldn’t let the occasion pass without something to mark the milestone. The lineup is expanding with the X-Cape 1200 Anniversary, a special edition celebrating the history of the Bolognese company (1937–2027) with a dedicated graphic design. The model was previewed at EICMA 2026 and will go on sale next year. For now, however, there is no exact launch date, nor has the official price been announced, although it will certainly be higher than the standard version’s list price of €13,000.

X-Cape 1200 Anniversary 

Designed to pay tribute to the brand’s roots while combining its Italian heritage with the contemporary spirit of its flagship adventure bike, the X-Cape 1200 Anniversary features an exclusive two-tone livery, distinctive gold wheels and a full-optional equipment package that underlines its long-distance touring character. It shares essentially all of the standard version’s mechanical and electronic components, differing in its special color scheme and the complete touring package included as standard (three-piece luggage set, taller windscreen, engine guards and aluminum skid plate). At its heart is the Euro 5+-compliant 1,187 cc Corsa Corta EVO V-twin.
Engine and Transmission
  • Type: 87° V-twin, 4-stroke, liquid-cooled (Corsa Corta EVO)
  • Displacement: 1,187 cc (bore x stroke: 106 x 66 mm)
  • Maximum power: 129 hp (95 kW) at 8,750 rpm
  • Maximum torque: 106 Nm at 7,000 rpm
  • Gearbox and clutch: 6-speed with bidirectional quickshifter and slipper clutch
  • Top speed: 220 km/h 
Chassis and Brakes
  • Frame: Steel and aluminum construction with aluminum swingarm
  • Suspension: Fully adjustable 48 mm Kayaba inverted fork and adjustable Kayaba shock with remote preload adjustment (180 mm travel) 
  • Front brakes: Dual 320 mm discs with Brembo M4.32 radial monobloc calipers 
  • Rear brake: Single 280 mm disc with Brembo caliper 
  • Wheels and tires: Tubeless tangential-spoke wheels (gold on the Anniversary version) with Pirelli Scorpion Trail 3 tires (120/70-R19 front and 170/60-R17 rear) 
Dimensions and Weight
  • Length / Width / Height: 2,250 mm / 950 mm / 1,530 mm
  • Wheelbase: 1,550 mm
  • Seat height: 840 mm
  • Fuel tank capacity: 24.5 liters
  • Dry weight: 259 kg 
Electronics and Anniversary-Specific Equipment
  • Riding systems: 7-inch TFT display with integrated navigation, 3 riding modes, 3-level adjustable traction control, switchable Bosch Cornering ABS (off-road mode) and cruise control.
  • Standard safety and comfort features: Rear blind-spot radar, integrated front dashcam, full-LED cornering lights, tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS), heated seat and grips, USB/USB-C ports and center stand.
  • Exclusive Anniversary equipment: Two-tone white/red “90th Anniversary” commemorative livery, three-piece luggage set, adjustable taller windscreen, engine guards and dedicated aluminum skid plate
-> Seguici anche su Instagram: @Corsedimoto

Read also

BSA Doubles the Bantam at EICMA 2026: Single-Seat 350 Bobber and 350 Scrambler Arriving in 2027BSA Doubles the Bantam at EICMA 2026: Single-Seat 350 Bobber and 350 Scrambler Arriving in 2027
Energica Rises Again at EICMA 2026: The Relaunch Plan for the Former MotoE Electric BrandEnergica Rises Again at EICMA 2026: The Relaunch Plan for the Former MotoE Electric Brand
Moto Morini

byDiana Tamantini

Continue reading

loading

You might also like

bobber
Dreams

BSA Doubles the Bantam at EICMA 2026: Single-Seat 350 Bobber and 350 Scrambler Arriving in 2027

energica-eicma-2026
Dreams

Energica Rises Again at EICMA 2026: The Relaunch Plan for the Former MotoE Electric Brand

in-motion-eicma-2026
Dreams

Motorcycle Airbags, New Frontiers in Safety: In&motion’s Latest Innovations at EICMA 2026

More news

Gonzalez

Moto2 Qatar: Escrig takes his first pole, but González is smiling; Guevara slips to the third row

Road Racing
thompson

SportBike: BrCorse means business, bringing in a pair of talented riders to target the World Championship

Road Racing
quiles

Moto3 Qatar: Quiles takes pole despite two crashes; the final duel with Almansa never materializes

Road Racing
apertura

Ryan Wedding’s Drug Trafficker Motorcycles Up for Auction: MotoGP Bikes Ridden by Rossi and Marquez Among Them

Stories
bobber

BSA Doubles the Bantam at EICMA 2026: Single-Seat 350 Bobber and 350 Scrambler Arriving in 2027

Dreams

Popular articles

marquez-ducati-catena-qatar

“Thank goodness it happened today”: a brief scare for Marquez, Q2 secured and an eye on the rivals

MotoGP
Pecco Bagnaia Qatar GP

Pecco Bagnaia Looks Reborn in Qatar: “I Expected This—Here’s Why”

MotoGP
Pedro Acosta

Pedro Acosta, from Red Bull to Monster: the opposite choice to Márquez’s

MotoGP
Fabio Di Giannantonio

Diggia' laments being 12 km/h slower: cryptic message to Ducati

MotoGP
bertelle-unfit-moto3-qatar

Setback for Bertelle: Qatar GP Already Over—How Is the Moto3 Rider?

Road Racing

Loading