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SYM brings turbo power to maxi-scooters: the 52.3 hp MAXSYM TURBO is the surprise of EICMA 2026

Dreams
by Elisabetta Lubrani
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A maxiscooter with a turbocharger. That’s the card SYM is playing at EICMA 2026 with the MAXSYM TURBO, a 52.3 hp prototype that brings turbocharging to a segment that has so far remained loyal to naturally aspirated engines. The Taiwanese manufacturer is showcasing it under the slogan “Turbo the Force”, at the heart of a 2027 lineup that also includes updates to the ADXTG 400, HD and JET X.
For now, it’s a concept, but its claimed figures are those of a larger-displacement motorcycle: SYM says it can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in under 5.7 seconds.

465 cc twin-cylinder engine with intercooler

At the heart of the project is a 465 cc liquid-cooled parallel twin with an eight-valve DOHC setup. Boost comes from a compact turbocharger and a high-efficiency intercooler. The claimed output is 52.3 hp at 6,500 rpm and 58.9 Nm at 5,500 rpm, with maximum torque up by more than 40% and sharper response from low revs.
Its mechanical layout follows that of a traditional motorcycle, with the aim of distributing weight more evenly between the axles and improving stability at high speeds. Up front is an inverted fork, while the rear features a side-mounted shock absorber with a multilink system.
turbo (1)

Sportbike chassis and electronics

The braking system comprises two 288 mm front discs and a 275 mm rear disc, with 120/70-15 front and 160/60-15 rear tires. The wheelbase is 1,543 mm, and the seat is 790 mm off the ground.
The equipment list is extensive: Ride by Wire throttle, cornering ABS, lean-sensitive traction control, cruise control and an electrically adjustable windscreen. Instrumentation is handled by a 7-inch TFT display with SYM+ connectivity.

More than just a turbo: the rest of the 2027 lineup

Alongside the prototype, SYM has updated the ADXTG 400, focusing on its equipment and a more adventure-oriented character. New generations of the HD and JET X also make their debut, starting with the 125 versions, with changes to the mechanics, technology and styling. The source gives the displacement of the second size as both 175 cc and 200 cc—a detail that will need to be clarified with official figures.
It remains to be seen whether and when the MAXSYM TURBO will move from prototype to production model: that’s the question SYM leaves unanswered after its Milan showcase.
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