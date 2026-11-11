Norton wants to return to the ranks of the great manufacturers, but without becoming a copy of anyone else or taking refuge in nostalgia.

We don't want to be the British Ducati": a significant statement, coming from a company with a rich history—and one that could easily become trapped by it. Skinner sees things differently: the past is a legacy to build on, not a template to reproduce. That was the message from EICMA 2026, where the British brand outlined its new direction through the words of Simon Skinner, head of design, in an exclusive interview with Motosan. "": a significant statement, coming from a company with a rich history—and one that could easily become trapped by it. Skinner sees things differently: the past is a legacy to build on, not a template to reproduce.

The DNA, yes; the shapes of the past, no

The key concept is the distinction between brand and style. "We don't look back in terms of design. We look to the past for the brand and the DNA that made Norton famous," Skinner explained. What the company wants to reclaim isn't the styling of the motorcycles that made it famous, but the spirit behind them: innovation, technology, and the ability to get ahead of the competition.

The designer also invoked the company's founder, imagining what he might think of this new Norton: "If he could see us now, he wouldn't want us to build old-fashioned motorcycles. He'd want us to make modern motorcycles, new bikes, and to lead rather than follow".

Four words for a clean motorcycle

The design strategy revolves around four principles: modernity, integration, character, and connection. The working method Skinner describes is almost a constant process of subtraction: for every line and every detail, the team asks whether it is truly necessary and whether it adds value. The aim is to create an essential motorcycle, with nothing there by accident.

"It's very easy to add lines. The really difficult thing is creating beautiful surfaces," the head of design admitted. That's why, according to Skinner, the new Nortons don't come across as well in photographs, especially in silver finishes, where they can look flatter than they do in person: their volumes and proportions can only truly be appreciated up close.

TVS and racing on the horizon

The conversation went beyond aesthetics. Skinner also touched on younger riders, the support of the TVS Group, and the possibility of a return to competition, the topic of greatest interest to racing fans. On this last point, given Norton's sporting heritage, it will be interesting to see in the coming months whether words are followed by concrete plans.