450 Urban, a 47 hp single-cylinder motorcycle designed for A2 licence holders. After the Manx and Atlas, Norton is playing its most delicate card at EICMA 2026: the, a 47 hp single-cylinder motorcycle designed for A2 licence holders.

It is the bike expected to drive sales volume, because Solihull’s stated target remains around 20,000 units a year worldwide—and high-end sports bikes alone certainly won’t get it there.

Norton, however, rejects the label of budget model. The message at its Milan presentation was clear: the 450 Urban "isn’t an entry-level bike, but a gateway to the world of Norton." This positioning puts it up against the Triumph Speed 400, Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 and KTM 390 Duke, while the Atlas sits at the top of Norton’s own range, starting at €9,250. The price of the new arrival has not yet been announced.

A2-compliant engine and premium-class chassis

At its heart is a 454 cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine producing 47 hp at 8,000 rpm and 45 Nm at 6,000 rpm, paired with a six-speed gearbox. The tank holds 12 litres, while wet weight is quoted at under 180 kg—a figure Norton still presents as a target rather than a final specification.

The 450 Urban aims to stand out with its chassis: an aluminium frame that Norton describes as unique in its segment, a fully adjustable 43 mm KYB upside-down fork, a KYB shock adjustable for preload and rebound, and a ByBre braking system—the Brembo Group brand—with a 320 mm front disc and a 240 mm rear disc. It also features cornering ABS.

The electronics package is equally generous: traction control, cruise control, full LED lighting, keyless ignition, heated grips, a USB-C socket, tyre-pressure sensors and an 8-inch touchscreen TFT display. It also offers multiple engine maps, a Bosch six-axis inertial measurement unit and a bi-directional quickshifter.

Two versions and a tribute to the 1927 CS1

Designed by Simon Skinner’s team, the bike takes inspiration from the 1927 Norton CS1, echoing its unbroken line running from the rear wheel up to the low-slung tank. The bodywork conceals the engine while leaving the frame and swingarm exposed, with a low, narrow seat and very few visible fasteners. The road version comes with 17-inch silver alloy wheels, a silver frame and road tyres. The second variant, which has yet to be named, shares the same chassis but has a scrambler look: black wheels, a grey frame and swingarm, larger mudguards, handguards, fork protectors, a flyscreen and a seat with a distinctive cover.

Resurgence, one year on

A year ago, at EICMA, we outlined an ambitious vision for Norton’s Resurgence strategy. Twelve months on, we are turning that ambition into reality," said Executive Director Richard Arnold. Now it’s up to the price list: the price will determine whether the gateway to the world of Norton is truly open to everyone. The 450 Urban also marks the first progress report on the Resurgence plan launched at EICMA 2025, backed by more than £200 million in investment from TVS. The workforce has grown by 25%, the Manx R and Atlas are already being delivered to European customers, and the network now includes more than 50 dealerships across ten markets. "," said Executive Director Richard Arnold. Now it’s up to the price list: the price will determine whether the gateway to the world of Norton is truly open to everyone.