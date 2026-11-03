Rally, Supersport, Electric and More: All the KOVE News at EICMA 2026

Rally, Supersport, electric bikes, a new electronic clutch and the 2027 riders. KOVE has something for everyone at EICMA 2026 in Misano.

KOVE made a big impression at EICMA in Milan, unveiling its plans and also confirming its Five new models for different disciplines, a technical innovation and the full line-up of riders for next season's racing. Chinese brandmade a big impression at EICMA in Milan, unveiling its plans and also confirming its departure from the motocross project , which was conspicuously absent... The focus remains on Rally and the World Supersport Championship, as well as electric innovation. Here's a closer look.

The new models

KOVE specializes in premium motorcycles, combining in-house research and development with experience gained in top-level international competition to strengthen its engineering capabilities. The new models expand KOVE's range in the rally, supersport and electric segments, reinforcing its position as a leader in China's premium motorcycle industry.

Both the 125 RALLY and the 350 RALLY have 21-inch front and 18-inch rear wheels. With a dry weight of 122 kg, the 125 offers a lightweight approach to adventure touring, while the 350 pairs a 349.9 cc engine with a 21-litre tank and long-travel suspension for longer journeys. Dual balance shafts reduce vibrations, and dry-sump lubrication supports more demanding off-road use.

The 650RR, a supersport bike set to compete in the 2027 World Supersport Championship, features an all-new 645 cc inline-four engine with electronic throttle control, delivering 80 kW at 13,000 rpm and 60 N•m at 11,000 rpm for responsive power delivery. Its high-strength twin-spar frame and aluminium subframe are complemented by a six-axis inertial measurement unit, a bidirectional quickshifter and cornering ABS, combining high performance, chassis stability and advanced electronic control.

The BONIC, a high-performance electric off-road prototype, combines a biomimetic structure inspired by the hollow, ultra-light bones of birds with Dakar-derived chassis tuning, focusing on lightweight design and off-road control.

The E-500RR, a fully electric road-going sportbike, pairs KOVE's in-house-developed liquid-cooled axial-flux motor with a competition-optimised chassis, targeting output of more than 50 kW and a weight below 150 kg.

The new clutch and the 2027 line-up

Following the same philosophy as Honda's E-Clutch concept and the BENDA Electronic Clutch , KOVE's in-house-developed electronic clutch uses sensor inputs to control clutch engagement and disengagement. It offers Manual, Automatic and Automated Manual modes. The roadmap calls for the KOVE electronic clutch to be introduced on three combustion-engine models in the second half of 2027, followed by the KOVE Electronic Clutch (KEC) in the first half of 2028.

Turning to competition: KOVE made its Dakar debut in 2023, with all three bikes reaching the finish. In the 2026 edition of the legendary Rally Raid, Neels Theric won three stages in the Rally2 category. On the circuit, Beñat Fernández won the WorldSSP300 title in 2025, while this year the 450RR—the smallest-displacement bike in the new Sportbike class—scored 20 points and set the lap record at Assen.

With that bit of history in mind, here are the new faces taking up KOVE's international challenge: in the World Sportbike Championship, the 650RR will be ridden by European champion Iker Garcia and Antonio Torres, who has already won several WorldSPB races this year. In rally, French enduro champion Hugo Blanjoue will join Neels Theric and Sunier.

KOVE is ready to compete in earnest in the 2027 season across all the top-level championships it enters.