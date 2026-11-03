1390 Super Duke GT, successor to the 1290. In its Evo version, it debuts an automated manual transmission—a move that marks a turning point for a bike built to cover long distances at speed. A 190 hp sport tourer that, if the rider wishes, shifts gears all by itself. It’s the biggest new arrival KTM is bringing to EICMA 2026: the new, successor to the 1290. In itsversion, it debuts an automated manual transmission—a move that marks a turning point for a bike built to cover long distances at speed.

The project goes beyond the transmission. Compared with the previous generation, the GT has been redesigned from the ground up, starting with its looks, while its ergonomics have been tailored to make longer trips less tiring.

Evo: the Super Duke GT goes automatic

On the Evo, the AMT system offers two options: manual mode, called M Mode, and fully automatic mode, called A Mode. It’s simple to operate: select first gear, open the throttle and the centrifugal clutch engages, setting the bike in motion. According to InSella, the benefits are most noticeable when pulling away uphill, maneuvering at walking pace, accelerating and braking—all situations that can be challenging on a bike with this much displacement.

Lower, more compact and stiffer

The profile sits lower and the chassis is more compact, giving the GT a more aggressive look. Up front is a new LED headlight unit, the tank spoilers have been redesigned and the tail is slimmer. The brake light has disappeared, with its function taken over by the turn signals. The tank is new, too, and now holds 19.5 liters.

At its heart is still the LC8 V-twin in its latest 1,390 cc iteration, producing 190 hp and 145 Nm of torque. The trellis frame is now more torsionally rigid, while the electronically controlled WP Apex SAT semi-active suspension handles the bumps. Brembo takes care of stopping, with Stylema calipers on twin 320 mm front discs and a 240 mm rear disc. Cornering ABS also includes Sport and Supermoto functions.

Everything at your fingertips on the touchscreen

The electronics are managed via a new 8.8-inch TFT touchscreen display. Standard equipment includes four riding modes (Rain, Street, Sport and Custom), with Track mode for the circuit available as an option. The package is rounded out by ride-by-wire, cornering traction control, switchable wheelie control, engine-brake management, an up-and-down quickshifter and adaptive cruise control.

Power worthy of a sport naked, touring comfort and now the option of automatic shifting: the 1390 Super Duke GT is looking to broaden its appeal. The question is how many riders will choose to leave the gears to the electronics on a bike with this kind of character.