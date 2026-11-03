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Yamaha RW700, the answer to the Honda X-ADV, does away with the CVT: Ténéré engine and Y-AMT transmission

Dreams
by Elisabetta Lubrani
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Yamaha is entering Honda X-ADV territory, but doing things its own way. The new RW700, unveiled at EICMA 2026 alongside the RW700 Explore and the smaller RW350, does away with the scooters’ traditional CVT transmission. Instead, it pairs the Ténéré family’s CP2 twin-cylinder engine with the six-speed Y-AMT automated manual transmission. The result is a machine that sits somewhere between a maxi-scooter and an adventure bike.
The RW range is one of four new models that Yamaha brought to Milan, alongside the electric XENTER E, the sporty NMAX E scooter and the Ténéré 4 concept. Until now, the adventure scooter segment had been almost exclusively Honda’s domain: for eight years, the X-ADV had faced no true rival.

Ténéré power, without a clutch

The engine is the familiar 689 cc CP2 parallel twin with a 270-degree crankshaft. It is liquid-cooled, features dual overhead camshafts and four valves per cylinder, and has been updated to meet Euro 5+ standards. According to figures reported by Motosan, it produces 69.3 hp at 8,250 rpm and 65 Nm of torque between 6,500 and 6,750 rpm. A restricted 35 kW (47.6 hp) version is also available for A2 licence holders.
The transmission is what truly sets it apart from the scooter world. The Y-AMT system electronically manages the clutch and gear changes: in AT mode, it does everything automatically, making it ideal for city riding, while in MT mode, the rider shifts using a rocker switch on the left side of the handlebar. There is no clutch lever or gear pedal, and Moto.it reports that shifts are completed in 0.1 seconds. It’s a different approach from the TMAX, the model with which Yamaha had already brought scooter performance closer to that of a motorcycle.

Off-road-ready chassis, adventure-bike looks

The chassis confirms that its off-road credentials are more than just cosmetic. Up front is a 41 mm inverted fork with 160 mm of travel, while the rear features a monoshock with 155 mm of travel. The spoked wheels measure 17 inches at the front and 15 inches at the rear, and are fitted with Pirelli Scorpion Rally STR knobby tyres. Ground clearance is 170 mm.
The styling also takes its cues from large adventure bikes, with a front end featuring four LED light units, wide handlebars and conventional footpegs instead of a flat footboard, allowing riders to stand up when the terrain calls for it. For longer journeys, there’s the RW700 Explore, a more fully equipped version built on the same platform.

The RW350 and its all-new single-cylinder engine

Below the 700 sits the RW350, bringing the same off-road styling to the middleweight class. Its standout technical feature is a new engine mounted to the frame: a 327 cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder unit with four valves, producing 29.2 hp at 7,000 rpm.
On paper, Yamaha has created a complete family of models to take on Honda. Now it’s up to the road—and especially the dirt—to show whether abandoning the CVT will win over riders who have so far had their eyes only on the X-ADV.
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byElisabetta Lubrani

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