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Kyle Ryde Makes Shock Honda Switch as BSB Champion Targets Fourth Consecutive Title

Superbike
by Andrew McLarney
Kyle Ryde is 29 years old
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Reigning British Superbike champion Kyle Ryde is joining Honda in 2027 as he targets a fourth straight BSB title. Ryde will join Ryan Vickers and Dean Harrison at the team, who will field a three-strong lineup next year.
The announcement came via the BSB website but is something of a surprise given Ryde's strong performances with Ducati and a championship-winning season with the Italian team. Just a few weeks ago, Ryde claimed his third consecutive BSB championship on the final day of the season, edging out Scott Redding for the title.
Now, the reigning champion is looking for yet another historic milestone in his career with Honda Racing UK. In a statement released by BSB, Ryde had the following to say:
"I’m massively looking forward to riding for Honda, it's another challenge in my career and I'm excited to ride another new bike. Working with a factory team is something I've not done before, and having a hand in the year one racing development of a bike is going to be another new area for me to work in. I’m really looking forward to the challenge and will hopefully be able to carry on delivering what I've been doing for the last couple of seasons on different bikes for other teams. [...]
"I plan to spend my off-season chilling out for a bit. I have a couple of holidays booked and, I’ll get stuck back into winter plans once I’ve played some golf and allowed myself a chance to relax.
"I’ll get out to Spain and will put some miles on a Fireblade track bike, that’ll be fun I’m sure. I did the same thing last year and feel that it really helped keep me sharp. I don’t look at it as testing as such, it’s just enjoying my riding while I’m figuring a bike out.
“I can't thank the Honda Racing team enough for giving me the opportunity, I fully intend to make the most of it and I’m looking forward to sticking the number one on this new Fireblade.”

Read also

What makes British Superbikes so unique? Interview with Steve Day of TNT SportsWhat makes British Superbikes so unique? Interview with Steve Day of TNT Sports
Ryan Vickers and Honda on the back foot in BSB: “We’re pushing beyond the limit, but I’ve turned a corner”Ryan Vickers and Honda on the back foot in BSB: “We’re pushing beyond the limit, but I’ve turned a corner”
A Weekend at Brands Hatch: Why the British Superbike Championship is the envy of the worldA Weekend at Brands Hatch: Why the British Superbike Championship is the envy of the world
DucatiHondaBritish Superbike ChampionshipYamaha

byAndrew McLarney

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