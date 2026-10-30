What makes British Superbikes so unique? Interview with Steve Day of TNT Sports

The British Superbike Championship is unlike any other national series. Crowds fill the circuit as if it were a Grand Prix event and the racing on-track delivers drama and unpredictability at every turn.

Two weeks ago, we travelled to the iconic Brands Hatch Circuit for the 2026 BSB Showdown Finale . One of Britain's oldest and most prestigious motorsport venues, Brands Hatch provided the perfect setting to experience the championship at its best.

While there, we caught up with veteran commentator Steve Day, whose broadcasting career has taken him to the very top of motorcycle racing. Having previously worked as a commentator on MotoGP's world feed and covered the World Superbike Championship for Eurosport, Day is now the lead British Superbike commentator for TNT Sports, the home of motorcycle racing coverage in the UK.

In our exclusive interview, we discuss what makes BSB such a distinctive championship, from the technical intricacies of the machines and the intensity of the racing to the atmosphere generated by its passionate supporters. We also explore an encouraging development for the series: the growing number of younger fans attending race weekends and what this could mean for the future of British motorcycle racing.