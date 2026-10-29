Troy Lee Designs Red Bull Ducati have signed experienced supercross veteran Joey Savatgy on a multi-year contract starting in 2027. The experienced American will join R.J. Hampshire on the Italian bike next year after Justin Barcia left for Suzuki and Dylan Ferrandis announced his retirement.

Savatgy comes in as a multi-class veteran and three-time runner-up in the WSX series. Additionally, he was the 2024 Australian Supercross SX1 champion, but has never managed to take the top step of the podium in the AMA 450 class.

Last year, while racing for Quad Lock Honda, Savatgy managed an 8th place finish in the overall Supercross standings amid a highly stacked division which included the likes of Ken Roczen, Hunter Lawrence, Jorge Prado and Eli Tomac. His best finish was a 4th place in Philadelphia.

Ducati struggling to attract top talent?

While the MXGP division announced the signing of former World Champion, Romain Febvre, for the 2027 season, it seems to be a different story state-side. That is to take nothing away from the abilities of Hampshire and Savatgy, who are both solid riders. However, it does seem that the Italian brand has struggled to make its reputation felt in the AMA circuit.

The unceremonious departure of Barcia and Ferrandis, who are statistically of a higher calibre than the new lineup, after just one year on the Ducati wasn't exactly ideal.

Despite the team's desire to fight at the top, it still very much feels like a work in progress - and it would be highly optimistic, perhaps even delusional, to suggest that they could fight for podiums and race wins this season.