vision problems and extreme fatigue. Joan Mir has missed four Grands Prix because of a problem that cannot be seen or put in a cast. The Spaniard is returning to the MotoGP World Championship with Honda and, speaking to MotoGP’s official channel, explained what kept him off the track:

The Spanish rider summed up the difference between this layoff and a typical racing injury in one sentence: “It’s not like breaking a bone.”

A different kind of layoff

In the paddock, riders are used to dealing with fractures, surgery and rapid comebacks. Mir’s case is different. Vision problems and fatigue cannot be fixed with a plate or a few weeks of scheduled rest, and his comments give a sense of how difficult it was to manage a problem without a “classic” diagnosis to point to.

For a MotoGP rider, vision is an essential work tool, just like physical fitness. The fact that both problems occurred at the same time explains why the Spaniard had to miss four rounds of the World Championship.

Back on the Honda

Mir is now back on the grid with Honda, ready to pick up the thread of a season that came to an abrupt halt. It remains to be seen how long it will take him to find his rhythm again after such a long absence and, above all, whether the fatigue that held him back is truly behind him. The first answers will come on the track.

Fermin Aldeguer’s ordeal

Meanwhile, the Spanish Gresini Racing rider will once again be absent in Malaysia. The 2026 season has been a real ordeal for Fermin Aldeguer, marked by crashes, fractures, recoveries and further accidents. He is currently sidelined by the injury he sustained at Mandalika, following a slide that did not even seem that serious: he may have hurt himself by punching the ground in frustration. His troubles had begun back in the winter with a serious crash while training at the Aspar Circuit. He suffered a fracture to the shaft of his left femur, underwent surgery in Barcelona and missed both all the winter tests and the season-opening Grand Prix in Thailand. Aldeguer then injured himself again in a flying crash during practice at Assen, fracturing his T7 thoracic vertebra. He missed another three Grands Prix before returning at Aragon, but his MotoGP comeback lasted only a few rounds. Who knows whether we’ll see him back on track in Qatar next week. In the meantime, Iker Lecuona is taking his place.