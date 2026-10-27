Aegerter puts Kawasaki behind him: a new challenge in the 2027 Supersport World Championship

A very disappointing 2026 season for the two-time WorldSSP champion, who was inevitably not retained by Kawasaki: but he will still be on the grid next year.

Manuel Puccetti hoped he had landed a winning ace when he signed Dominique Aegerter, who joined after three years in the World Superbike Championship, having won two World Supersport titles. It seemed like the perfect move to get the Kawasaki ZX-6R 636 regularly fighting for the top five, but the 36-year-old Swiss rider fell well short of expectations. He struggled to adapt to the bike from the outset and, despite all the hard work with the team, failed to deliver the hoped-for results.

It was only at the final round in Jerez that the two-time WorldSSP champion managed to reach the podium, securing second place in Race 2 behind teammate Jeremy Alcoba. A fine one-two finish that also marked the farewell for both riders, who will be replaced by Jaume Masia and rookie David Salvador in 2027.

Aegerter: farewell to Kawasaki, but he will race in the World Supersport Championship again in 2027

Aegerter may no longer be a youngster, but there are still people who believe in him and see him as a rider worth backing. One of them is the PTR Triumph team, which, according to Speedweek, will be his next destination. After talks about a return to the Ten Kate team, which will switch from Yamaha to QJ Motor in 2027, the Swiss rider now looks set to join Simon Buckmaster’s squad.

Aegerter switches manufacturers: his Supersport career is not over yet

Alongside him will be 21-year-old Englishman Joshua Whatley, who raced in the World Supersport Championship in 2026 aboard the Ducati Panigale V2 of the Orelac VerdNatura team and also made three impressive appearances in the British Supersport Championship on the Triumph Street Triple 765 RS of the XMT Racing team. Experienced Aegerter and young Whatley make a very interesting pairing.

In 2027, Triumph will line up with a new bike and two factory-supported teams. The second will be the Renegade team, which Tom Booth-Amos will join after an excellent season with PTR. The name of the British team’s second rider is not yet known. Triumph is making good progress in WorldSSP and hopes to fight for the title next year.