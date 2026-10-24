Senna Agius had pole position for his home Grand Prix within his grasp, then lost it before he even had a chance to improve his time. His Intact GP teammate and Moto2 World Championship leader, Manuel Gonzalez, took advantage, setting the fastest time at Phillip Island with a 1:30.122, ahead of Barry Baltus and Filip Salac. Title rival Izan Guevara, meanwhile, will start only sixth.

Dry track after a wet FP2

The unpredictable Australian weather once again changed the picture. After a wet FP2 ended with the same one-two seen earlier, Guevara ahead of Agius, the track had dried by midday and slicks were back on for qualifying. Despite a few damp patches, riders were immediately setting 1:30s in Q1, just as they had in pre-qualifying. Zonta van den Goorbergh was fastest; he will return to the island next February as a World Supersport rider. Joining him in Q2 were Ivan Ortola, Tony Arbolino (Fantic) and Collin Veijer (KTM Ajo).

A fatal sighting lap for Agius

Halfway through Q2, the Australian took the lead with a 1:30.295, while Dani Holgado moved up to fourth behind Lopez and Roberts. Guevara remained ninth, while Gonzalez was all the way down in eleventh. With five minutes remaining, everyone returned to the track on a new rear tyre for a final attack, but Agius crashed at the fast Turn 8 on his sighting lap, destroying his Kalex.

Almost at the same moment, Gonzalez set the decisive lap: 1:30.122, a tenth quicker than Baltus. Agius consequently slipped down the standings to seventh, according to Paddock GP. Luca Lunetta and Mario Aji also crashed in the closing minutes, and the yellow flags prevented any further improvements.

Guevara on the second row, Alonso off the pace

The Pramac Yamaha rider, fastest on Friday, never found the right rhythm in Q2. Before qualifying, he was second in the championship, five and a half points behind Gonzalez. He climbed to sixth in the closing stages, 0.155 seconds off pole, and will line up alongside Ivan Ortola, fourth, and Dani Holgado, fifth. Baltus (Fantic) and Salac (American Racing) will join Gonzalez on the front row, while David Alonso (Aspar) could manage no better than fourteenth.

Two Spaniards will not take the start. Aron Canet (Marc VDS) fractured his thumb on Friday, while Alex Escrig (Forward) was injured in FP1. According to Speedweek, Escrig is hoping to return to the track next week in Sepang. First, though, comes the Phillip Island race, where Gonzalez will be looking to make the most of pole position and extend his championship lead over Guevara.