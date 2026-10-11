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Alex Escrig and Forward, from the dream to a huge disappointment. Meanwhile, Guevara and Gonzalez

Road Racing
by Diana Tamantini
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An incredible twist for Escrig and Forward, forced to retire due to a technical problem with two laps remaining. Here’s how the GP unfolded and the Moto2 standings situation.
An incredible and historic first Moto2 victory for manufacturer Forward with Alex Escrig was within reach. But cruel fate decided that the time was not yet right: with two laps remaining, a technical failure forced the Spanish rider and his team to despair. After the restart following the first crash, Escrig had led the race and was ready to contain Izan Guevara’s comeback. Instead, the Pramac Yamaha rider had a clear path to victory... A GP win and more points clawed back from Manuel Gonzalez—not too many, however, since the Moto2 leader finished second.

How the Moto2 GP in Indonesia unfolded 

The “first race” was halted immediately by a multi-rider crash at the first corner (fortunately, all the riders were unhurt). The red flag was shown straight away, followed by a 14-lap restart, although David Alonso and Joe Roberts did not take part. It quickly became clear who had already secured Forward’s first historic podium, achieved by the youngest manufacturer in Moto2. Alex Escrig produced a superb race and had even built a sizeable advantage, but Izan Guevara was mounting a comeback in the final laps and did not appear too far away. The potential duel never took place: with two laps remaining, Escrig moved off the track and raised his hand. His race was over, and the KLINT Forward Racing team could hardly believe it; Alex Escrig was inevitably devastated as well. Guevara, meanwhile, had a clear run to victory, allowing him to move to within 5.5 points of Manuel Gonzalez, who finished second. Aspar limited the damage: Daniel Holgado took the podium after the major scare in the aforementioned opening crash. Celestino Vietti was recorded as having retired after a fall, Tony Arbolino finished ninth, and rookie Luca Lunetta came home 12th.

The Moto2 standings 

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