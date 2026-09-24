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Tony Arbolino’s new revolution: is the Forward challenge his last resort in Moto2?

Road Racing
by Diana Tamantini
Thursday, 24 September 2026 at 17:18
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Tony Arbolino will race with KLINT Racing’s Forward in 2027. A third different brand in three years—could this be the turning point in Moto2?
He was considered a promising youngster, but his results have declined over time. Tony Arbolino unfortunately has long since stopped being a frontrunner in the Moto2 class. The bike changes haven’t helped, and the Lombard rider hasn’t posted particularly noteworthy results for quite some time. Yesterday brought the news that next year he’ll be riding for the third manufacturer in the class, the young Forward project (which earned its first historic podium this year) run by Giovanni and Martina Cuzari. How will he fare? Will he finally manage to turn his career around?

Tony Arbolino, a downward trajectory

Arriving in Moto2 as Moto3 runner-up after an intense battle with champion Albert Arenas and Ai Ogura, 3rd but tied on points, was certainly an excellent calling card for the Italian. And indeed, there were encouraging signs, particularly the 2023 season, which he finished as world vice-champion with Pedro Acosta taking the title. In 2024 he collected just three podiums in 20 GPs; in 2025 he made the radical choice to try Boscoscuro with the new Pramac Yamaha Moto2 project, but after a 2nd place in Austin, Arbolino recorded more DNFs than points finishes.
This year he returned to KALEX with REDS Fantic, but things didn’t go any better: in 15 GPs he scored five top 10s, another five finishes inside the top 15, and just as many DNFs. In 2027 there’s yet another shake-up for the 26-year-old from Garbagnate Milanese, as he’ll join KLINT Racing and the bike will be neither KALEX nor Boscoscuro but a Forward—the youngest project currently in Moto2. As mentioned at the start, this year Alex Escrig managed to take a first historic podium with the brand, which officially launched only in 2023 and is facing a demanding challenge on the world stage. Can Arbolino turn his career around? That’s certainly the hope, but the final verdict will come from the track.
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