Moto2 shake-up: Marc VDS set to bow out, continuing only in Superbike?

The rumors began to swirl right after the passing of the owner, and now it seems only an official statement is missing.

Speedweek, which reports they will continue only in the The Marc VDS team is close to ending its long and highly successful Moto2 journey, given the world titles they’ve brought home. The scoop comes from, which reports they will continue only in the Superbike World Championship, while there will be no one replacing them in the intermediate class of the World Championship. That means two fewer riders on the grid from 2027. The total number would therefore drop from 30 to 28, although it seems Liberty Media also wants to reduce it to 26. Marc VDS, however, is also competing in the Endurance World Championship from 2025 with a Yamaha YZF-R1, and the future of this program is unclear.

The end of a great story in Moto2