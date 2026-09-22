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Moto2 shake-up: Marc VDS set to bow out, continuing only in Superbike?

Road Racing
by Diana Tamantini
Tuesday, 22 September 2026 at 16:39
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The rumors began to swirl right after the passing of the owner, and now it seems only an official statement is missing.
The Marc VDS team is close to ending its long and highly successful Moto2 journey, given the world titles they’ve brought home. The scoop comes from Speedweek, which reports they will continue only in the Superbike World Championship, while there will be no one replacing them in the intermediate class of the World Championship. That means two fewer riders on the grid from 2027. The total number would therefore drop from 30 to 28, although it seems Liberty Media also wants to reduce it to 26. Marc VDS, however, is also competing in the Endurance World Championship from 2025 with a Yamaha YZF-R1, and the future of this program is unclear.

The end of a great story in Moto2 

The futures of Aron Canet and Deniz Oncu, however, already appear set: the former to REDS Fantic in place of Arbolino (heading to Forward Racing), while the latter will move to Momoven Racing. As for the Belgian squad, it has undoubtedly written an important chapter in the intermediate class over the years. They debuted in 2010, right with the birth of the 250cc’s successor, initially with Suter bikes, then switching to KALEX and, from 2025, entering a collaboration with Boscoscuro. Countless riders have raced under Marc van der Straten’s banner, but three stand out above all: Tito Rabat, Franco Morbidelli, and Alex Marquez—namely the three riders who brought the riders’ titles to the Gosselies-based outfit. In Moto2, we should also mention Jack Miller’s GP victory during the very brief MotoGP stint (2015–2018). In 2019–2020 they also embraced the MotoE project, but soon abandoned it to focus on Moto2 and then in parallel on Superbike and, from 2025, also on Endurance. Now all that remains is to understand the official reorganization prompted by the passing of its founder and cornerstone.
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byDiana Tamantini

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