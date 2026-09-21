New Italian star on the way: who is Giulio Pugliese, with BOE in Moto3 2027

Giulio Pugliese is the second Italian confirmed for the 2027 Moto3 World Championship. Together with Zanni, can he turn the tide for the tricolor movement?

Giulio Pugliese, born in 2008 from Canegrate (Milan), is the first rider confirmed by BOE Motorsports for next season’s world campaign. We’ve told you several times about the young Lombard, and now he’s ready to step into the World Championship. Alongside Over the race weekend just completed in Austria, a new Italian arrival in the Moto3 World Championship was made official., born in 2008 from Canegrate (Milan), is the first rider confirmed by BOE Motorsports for next season’s world campaign. We’ve told you several times about the young Lombard, and now he’s ready to step into the World Championship. Alongside Leonardo Zanni , with no small expectations: those of an Italian movement that has been struggling and now looks to him as well to steadily become a protagonist on the international stage.

Giulio Pugliese, an Italian hope in Moto3

"We are very happy to announce Giulio Pugliese as a new rider for the 2027 season," reads the official Moto3 team statement. "We have followed the young Italian through JuniorGP and the Rookies Cup, and we believe he has the talent to reach the Moto3 World Championship. BOE MOTORSPORTS, together with The Agency - Sports Management, will help Giulio develop all his skills in MotoGP and become a great champion."

Since 2024 he has ridden for the Aspar Team, first in ETC (two wins and five total podiums) and from 2025 in Moto3 (one win and two total podiums) within MotoJunior (formerly JuniorGP). In the latter, Giulio Pugliese is currently 3rd overall but even led the standings for a few rounds after an excellent start to the season. In the KTM one-make series he has just completed his third season (last round this past weekend in Austria) finishing 15th overall, while his best year was 2025 with a first podium at Le Mans and another at home in Mugello. He will turn 18 next October 31, so no special placements in the Rookies Cup or MotoJunior are needed to allow him entry to the World Championship. A complete rookie, he’ll be an exciting young talent to watch.