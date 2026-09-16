Keep an eye on her: Lachlan Turner, queen of U.S. Motocross, joins the World Championship!

In a stellar 2026, here’s the “worldwide gift”: Lachlan Turner will make her debut in the WMX World Championship series in just a few days in Australia.

Lachlan Turner, born in 2007 from Gardnerville, Nevada, is now putting herself to the test with a World Championship debut at next weekend’s round in Darwin, Australia. “We’re having fun here” wrote the Monster Energy Yamalube Yamaha Team (with whom she won the Australian title) to comment on this opportunity, but clearly the excitement will be sky-high, as she will be measuring herself against the leading figures of international motocross. She has already met two of them, the reigning two-time champion She has just won her third AMA WMX title and also secured victory in Ezilift MXW, the Australian Women’s Motocross Championship., born in 2007 from Gardnerville, Nevada, is now putting herself to the test with a World Championship debut at next weekend’s round in Darwin, Australia.wrote the Monster Energy Yamalube Yamaha Team (with whom she won the Australian title) to comment on this opportunity, but clearly the excitement will be sky-high, as she will be measuring herself against the leading figures of international motocross. She has already met two of them, the reigning two-time champion Lotte van Drunen and the current world championship leader Daniela Guillen, both fresh off super podium wild cards in AMA WMX. Now it’s “LaLa” who, in a sense, returns the favor, moving from the stars-and-stripes women’s motocross scene (with the Altus Motorsports bLU cRU Yamaha team) to a visit to the Women’s World Championship. It’s also interesting to note that Turner will have the 2027 YZ 250F at her disposal for her challenge on the prestigious international stage.

The USA Motocross queen’s first look at the WMX World Championship

On the horizon for Turner is a Supercross debut in a “hybrid race” at the final SMX USA round. This will in fact be the very first time ever for women racers on an official track for the 2026 championship finale, testing themselves in a mix of high-speed outdoor motocross and the technical obstacles and jumps typical of indoor Supercross. Not only that: we’ll see her again at the final round of the Australian championship (AUSX) at the end of this year, directly in the men’s category where her brother Lux already competes (he’s also a professional racer who, after a taste in 2025, made his full-time debut in the SX2 class with Monster Energy Yamalube Yamaha). Before that, however, there’s the WMX World Championship: “LaLa” Turner and Yamaha will pop in for the first time with the aim that it won’t remain a one-off event, but something to be repeated multiple times in 2027, depending on opportunities and, above all, schedules ( here’s the first draft of the 2027 MX World Championship rounds).

Yamaha’s note on their champion

“Race week for Lachlan Turner and the team. We’re having fun here” reads the official Monster Energy Yamalube Yamaha statement on the new commitment with the USA champion. “Obviously when you go racing, the goal is to win, but when we planned this deal for LaLa, it was also to let her do some fun races, test herself on different tracks, and run the MXGP races that the calendar allows. This year we’re racing in Australia, but we hope there will be European races in 2027 as well. She’ll race at Darwin in MXGP, then fly straight to the United States for the final SMX round, where women will race for the first time. After dominating the Australian WMX and winning the American WMX title for the third time, this will be a nice weekend to enjoy the race, the new competition, and the new tracks without the heavy pressure of a championship on the line. WMX is growing rapidly around the world and we’re so excited to be able to do this with LaLa. This weekend she’ll run number 9 and race the brand-new 2027 YZ 250F.”