After Misano, the MotoGP World Championship heads straight to Austria: favorites, absences, 2027 announcements and timetable

With the San Marino GP in the books, everyone heads to Austria for the GP and then for testing with the 850s and the new Pirellis. That will be on Monday, but first there’s the event in Spielberg to wrap up. Marco Bezzecchi is looking for redemption after the big mistake in the Misano long race, but he won’t be the only one trying to rein in a rampant Marc Marquez , now the MotoGP leader and determined to finish the job this year as well. Ai Ogura intends to return to action, as noted, but it will depend on the final medical checks at the circuit tomorrow. It’s KTM’s home round, and Pedro Acosta will once again try to take his first MotoGP victory and give the Austrian brand a great gift—will he succeed?

KTM is still without Vinales and has test rider Pol Espargaro in his place; Honda is without Joan Mir (sidelined by health issues yet to be clarified), and we’ll see if Yamaha can limit the damage. Looking to Moto2 and Moto3, announcements have arrived for future rookies Leonardo Zanni with Leopard Racing and the Franco-Portuguese David Da Costa with the Snipers Team, but there’s also hope for some Italian spark after the disaster at Misano... Grand finale for the newborn Bagger World Cup (without the Italian Rovelli, busy in the CIV at Cremona, replaced by Max Flinders, a King of the Baggers rider in MotoAmerica). Who will be the first champion? Austrian GP with full live coverage on Sky Sport, streaming on SkyGo and NowTV, and delayed broadcasts return on TV8 for the three Sunday GP races.

Timetable

Friday, September 18

9:00-9:35 Moto3 Free Practice 1

9:50-10:30 Moto2 Free Practice 1

10:45-11:30 MotoGP Free Practice 1

12:40-13:00 Baggers Free Practice 1

13:15-13:50 Moto3 Practice

14:05-14:45 Moto2 Practice

15:00-16:00 MotoGP Practice

17:05-17:25 Baggers Free Practice 2

Saturday, September 19

8:40-9:10 Moto3 Free Practice 2

9:25-9:55 Moto2 Free Practice 2

10:10-10:40 MotoGP Free Practice 2

10:50-11:30 MotoGP Qualifying (Q1-Q2)

12:05-12:25 Baggers Qualifying

12:45-13:25 Moto3 Qualifying (Q1-Q2)

13:40-14:20 Moto2 Qualifying (Q1-Q2)

15:00 MotoGP Sprint – 14 laps

16:10 Baggers Race 1 - 9 laps

Sunday, September 20

8:55 Baggers Race 2 - 9 laps

9:40-9:50 MotoGP Warm Up

11:00 Moto3 Race – 20 laps

12:15 Moto2 Race – 23 laps

14:00 MotoGP Race – 28 laps